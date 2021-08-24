New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Focus on ?? T-Cells, Tregs, Activated T-Cells, Virus-driven T-Cells & T-Cell Vaccines: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130488/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to its obvious benefits, which include high target specificity, customization potential and the ability to generate immunological memory, this form of therapy has garnered significant attention among drug developers, investors and consumers, alike. In fact, several of the initial variants of T-cell based pharmacological interventions, namely those based on chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), and antigen sensitized T-cell receptors (TCRs), are already approved and available in the market. Lately, several novel types of T-cell therapies, such as ?? T-cells, Tregs, activated T-cells, virus-driven T-cells and T-cell vaccines, have demonstrated therapeutic proof-of-concept and shown promise in the early stages of clinical research, as well. Much like their predecessors, these experimental treatment paradigms are also capable of selectively eradicating diseased cells from the body and are characterized by favorable side effect profiles. At present, the novel T-cell immunotherapies pipeline features over 200 product candidates and is anticipated to grow in the foreseen future. Further, more than 35 such therapies, including Tab-cel® (Atara Biotherapeutics), CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences), TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical), Viralym-M (AlloVir) and ALS001 (Coya Therapeutics), are already being evaluated in the advanced stages of development.

So far, more than 105 academic / research institutes, as well as over 50 industry players, across the world, have made notable contributions to this upcoming segment of the T-cell immunotherapies market. Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade alone. It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth over USD 4 billion were made by VC firms / other strategic investors with interest in the healthcare domain. Driven by promising clinical trial data and lucrative funding, this niche, but emerging market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Focus on ?? T-Cells, Tregs, Activated T-Cells, Virus-driven T-Cells and T-Cell Vaccines - Distribution by Type of T-cell Therapy (Activated T-cell, T-cell Vaccine, Treg and Virus-driven T-cell), Target Indications (Brain Tumor, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Nasopharyngeal Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Post-transplant Infection, Diabetes and Others), Key Players and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), Industry Trends and Global Forecast, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the associated future potential. The report highlights efforts of both industry players and academic organizations. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel T-cell immunotherapies, with respect to type of T-cell therapy (activated T-cells, virus driven T-cells, Tregs, ?? T-cells, T-cell vaccines and NK T-cells), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and marketed), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, post-transplant infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders and neurological disorders), popular target indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, cytomegalovirus infection, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, type 1 diabetes mellitus, sarcoma, HIV infections and pancreatic cancer), source of T-cell (autologous and allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, inhalation and intramuscular), dose frequency (multiple dose, single dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and seniors), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and type of developer (industry and non-industry). In addition, the chapter includes details related to novel T-cell immunotherapies developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).

• An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel T-cell immunotherapies, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted), enrolled patient population and key geographical regions.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during the period 2015-2021 (till March), covering R&D agreements, product development agreements, product licensing agreements, acquisitions, service agreements, manufacturing agreements and other related agreements.

• An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary novel T-cell based products / technologies, during period 2014 and 2021 (till March). The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants and debt financing.

• Detailed profiles of clinical stage, novel T-cell therapies (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, current development status, key clinical trial results, dosage regimen, details related to its manufacturing and recent developments.

• A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers involved in this market.

• Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of novel T-cell immunotherapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and manufacturing capability.

• A case study on regulatory T-cells, highlighting the mechanism of Tregs, key challenges associated with the production of such therapies and recent developments in the Tregs market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for novel T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of novel T-cell immunotherapies that are in the mid to late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall novel T-cell immunotherapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of T-cell therapy (activated T-cell, T-cell vaccine, Treg and virus-driven T-cell), [B] target indication (brain tumour, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, multiple myeloma, hepatocellular carcinoma, post-transplant infection, diabetes and others), [C] key players and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

• Peter Hoang (Chief Executive Officer, Marker Therapeutics)

• Patrick Dougherty (Senior Vice President, Strategy, Planning and Operations, WindMIL Therapeutics)



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• What are the prevalent R&D trends related to novel T-cell immunotherapies?

• What are the key therapeutic areas for which novel T-cell immunotherapies have been / are being developed?

• What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

• Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

• Which players have made significant investments in this domain?

• What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

• What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

• How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the novel T-cell immunotherapy market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of novel T-cell immunotherapies, including activated T-cell, virus driven T-cells, Tregs, ?? T-cells, T-cell vaccine and NK T-cells. It also includes information on the key considerations for developing T-cell immunotherapies.



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment on close to 205 novel T-cell immunotherapy candidates that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a comprehensive analysis of pipeline molecules with respect to type of T-cell therapy (activated T-cells, virus driven T-cells, Tregs, ?? T-cells, T-cell vaccines and NK T-cells), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and marketed), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, post-transplant infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders and neurological disorders), popular target indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, cytomegalovirus infection, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, type 1 diabetes mellitus, sarcoma, HIV infections and pancreatic cancer), source of T-cell (autologous and allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, inhalation and intramuscular), dose frequency (multiple dose, single dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and seniors), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and type of developer (industry and non-industry. In addition, the chapter includes details related to novel T-cell immunotherapies developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).



Chapter 5 provides detailed profiles of clinical stage, novel T-cell therapies being evaluated in clinical stages (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, current development status, key clinical trial results, dosage regimen, details related to its manufacturing information and recent developments.



Chapter 6 presents an in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various novel T-cell immunotherapies, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted), enrolled patient population and key geographical regions.



Chapter 7 features an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market, during the period 2015-2021 (till March). Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (R&D agreements, product development agreements, product licensing agreements, acquisitions, service agreements, manufacturing agreements and others), type of T-cell, target therapeutic area and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 8 provides details on the various investments and grants that have been awarded to players focused on the development of novel T-cell immunotherapies. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place during the period 2014 to 2021 (till March), highlighting the growing interest of venture capital (VC) community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 9 provides insights on cell therapy manufacturing, highlighting the current challenges that exist in this domain, and the pre-requisites for owning and maintaining cell therapy manufacturing sites. It includes a detailed list of various cell therapy manufacturers, covering both contract manufacturing organizations and companies with in-house manufacturing capabilities. For the players mentioned in the chapter, we have included details on location of various manufacturing facilities, the products being manufactured, scale of operation and compliance to cGMP standards.



Chapter 10 includes brief profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of novel T-cell immunotherapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and manufacturing capability.



Chapter 11 provides insights on regulatory T-cells, highlighting the mechanism of Tregs, key challenges associated with the production of such therapies and recent developments in the Tregs market.



Chapter 12 features an elaborate discussion on the future commercial opportunity offered by novel T-cell immunotherapies. It provides a comprehensive market forecast analysis for molecules that are approved or are in phase I/II and above development stages taking into consideration the target patient population, existing / future competition, likely adoption rates and the likely price of different therapies. The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] type of T-cell therapy (activated T-cell, T-cell vaccine, Treg and virus-driven T-cell), [B] target indication (brain tumour, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, multiple myeloma, hepatocellular carcinoma, post-transplant infection, diabetes and others), [C] key players and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders of this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversation with Peter Hoang (Chief Executive Officer, Marker Therapeutics) and Patrick Dougherty (Senior Vice President, Strategy, Planning and Operations, WindMIL Therapeutics).



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

