Microbiome Landscape Grant Analytics Report 2021: Funding Dropped from $1.9B in 2019 to $1.1B in 2020

Several pioneering studies from 2006 including landmark projects such as the Human microbiome project, the EU MetaHit projects, laid the foundation for this field, showing an upward trend to 2019.

For the first time, there was a marked dip in funding amount in 2020. Funding dropped from $1.9B in 2019 to $1.1B in 2020, impacted by COVID.

One could expect 2021 to catch up and reflect the 5-year upward trend from 2015- 2019 as several publicly traded life science companies such as Illumina have indicated that their core business can be expected to rebound in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology Microbiome Based Grants Analytics (2011-2020) Funding trend Distribution by region and countries Distribution by diseases Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Grants Top 50 Institutions with the most Funding Top 50 Researchers with the most Funding

