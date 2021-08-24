New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market by Business Operations, Type of Expression Systems, Company Size, Scale of Operation, and Geography : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130490/?utm_source=GNW

Recent estimates (as reported in April 2021) suggest that more than 1.06 billion doses have been administered across 172 countries, which roughly translates to 19.7 million doses per day. , Although the pandemic is responsible for the current surge in the demand for vaccines, according to the WHO, the current global vaccination rate is nearly 85%. As a result, as the global population grows, the demand for manufacturing vaccines is likely to increase, as well. It is worth highlighting that the vaccine development process is characterized by the need for heavy investments in specialized infrastructure and affiliated expertise, and complex R&D and production protocols. Further, vaccine manufacturing is highly regulated, and due to increasing regulatory stringency, it is gradually becoming difficult for vaccine developers to establish in-house capabilities for the large-scale manufacturing of proprietary vaccine candidates, while ensuing compliance to the evolving standards. As a result, outsourcing vaccine manufacturing operations has become a preferred practice in this segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. The outsourcing-based operating model is common among small and mid-sized innovators, which heavily rely on capable contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing requirements. Over time, several big pharma players, with established in-house capabilities, have also been observed to enter into long-term business relationships with CMOs, in order to optimize internal resource utilization, manage cost of operations, and leverage the niche expertise of specialty service providers.



The contemporary contract services market for vaccines is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small and mid-sized firms, and established players. Numerous stakeholders presently claim to be actively striving to expand their respective service portfolios; in this context, there has been substantial acquisition activity in this domain, in the recent past. As a result, several of the larger CMOs have developed the required capabilities and expertise to offer end-to-end services, ranging from vaccine development (which includes preliminary R&D, preclinical studies and clinical trials) to regulatory filings, and commercial scale production. It is worth mentioning that to fulfil the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines and ensure minimal disruption in the supply of these vaccines, several big pharmaceutical companies (such as Bayer, Merck, and Novartis) have offered their manufacturing infrastructure for production of COVID-19 vaccines. Other recent developments in this field include capability expansions, and collaborations focused on expanding geographical presence. In the foreseen future, we expect the demand for core competencies to continue to drive sponsor companies to rely on contract service providers for various aspects of vaccine development and manufacturing. Amidst the tough competition within this domain, the availability of cutting-edge tools and technologies has emerged as a differentiating factor, offering competitive advantage to CMOs that possess them. Given the increased impetus on outsourcing vaccine manufacturing, we anticipate the vaccine contract manufacturing market to grow at a steady pace over the next decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition) by Outsourced Business Operations (Cell / Virus Banking, Analytical Testing, Formulation Development, Process Development, Fill / Finish, and Regulatory Filings), Type of Expression Systems (Mammalian, Microbial, and Others), Size of the Company (Small-sized, Mid-sized and Large / Very Large), Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial), and Geography (North America (the US), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), Asia (China, India, Japan and South Korea) and Rest of the World (South Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts” report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various vaccine CMOs. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed review of the overall landscape of the vaccine contract manufacturing market, featuring a list of active CMOs and an analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, location of headquarters, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, type of service(s) offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of expression system used (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured (protein vaccine, viral vaccine, DNA vaccine, cancer vaccine, and others).

• A detailed review of the contract manufacturing landscape for COVID-19 vaccines, featuring a list of service providers and an analysis based on type of service(s) offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings) and geographical location of contract manufacturers (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), along with competitiveness analysis of companies based in different geographies.

• A region-wise company competitiveness analysis, highlighting the most prominent vaccine contract manufacturers, based on supplier strength (in terms of experience), and service strength (in terms of service offerings, expression systems used, and scale of operation).

• Elaborate profiles of the key players based in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific having a diverse range of capabilities for development, manufacturing and packaging of vaccines. Each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information on service portfolio, vaccine manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• An analysis of the collaborations that have been established since 2013, based on various parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, scale of operation, type of services mentioned in the deal, type of vaccines manufactured, key therapeutic areas, and location of facility where the project is to be executed.

• A detailed analysis of the expansions undertaken (since 2013) by various vaccine contract manufacturing service providers for enhancing their service portfolios, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capacity expansion, capability expansion, facility expansion, and new facility), geographical location of facility, scale of operation, type of service(s) offered, highlighting most active players and other details (in terms of new area added to existing facilities, if available).

• A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired during the time period between 2013-2021, along with the geographical distribution of this activity. The analysis also depicts the relationship between important deal multiples (based on revenues), number of employees, and overall experience of the acquired company.

• A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small, mid-sized, large / very large CMOs) in the market, based on data gathered via secondary and primary research. In addition, the study provides the distribution of global vaccine manufacturing capacity by company size (small, mid-sized, large / very large), geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), and scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial).

• An informed estimate of the annual commercial and clinical demand for vaccines (in million liters), which was further segmented as across different types of vaccines, target indications, and geographies.

• A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

• A discussion on the potential market drivers, such as the growing vaccines pipeline, increasing outsourcing of vaccine operations and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to present in the coming years.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunities. Based on various parameters, such as growth of the overall vaccine market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of expression system used (mammalian, microbial, and others), [B] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial), [C] company size (small-, mid-sized and large / very large), and [D] key geographical regions (North America (the US), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the UK), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, and Japan), and Rest of the World. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Menzo Havenga, CEO, Batavia Biosciences and Claire Otjes, Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences

David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

Ingrid Kromann, Ex-Director – Vaccine Development (currently, the Head of CMC at CEPI)

Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Synthesis

Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech

Oliver Schub, Senior Business Development Manager, ProBioGen



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the key players offering vaccine manufacturing services?

• Which manufacturing services are commonly offered by the vaccine contract manufacturers?

• Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

• What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within this domain?

• What is the current capacity of vaccine contract manufacturing?

• What is the annual commercial and clinical demand for vaccines?

• How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

• What are the anticipated future trends related to vaccine contract manufacturing?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been primarily gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. The information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to vaccines. The chapter also includes an overview of the various expression systems used in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. In addition, the chapter features a brief overview of contract manufacturing and a detailed discussion on the need for outsourcing within the vaccines industry. The chapter includes a list of commonly outsourced vaccine manufacturing operations and concludes with a discussion on the associated challenges.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the global vaccine contract manufacturing landscape, including information related to over 120 companies active in this domain. In addition, it features an in-depth analysis of the market, based on a number of parameters, such as the year of establishment, size of employee base, location of headquarters, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, type of service(s) offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of expression system used (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured (protein vaccine, viral vaccine, DNA vaccine, cancer vaccine, and others).



Chapter 5 provides an overview of the global COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing landscape, including information on over 85 players that are currently active in this domain. It features an in-depth analysis of the market, based on parameters, such as type of services offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation development, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings) and geographical location of contract manufacturers (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). It addition, it includes an insightful competitiveness analysis of companies based in different geographies.



Chapter 6 features a detailed company competitiveness analysis of vaccine contract manufacturers based in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The analysis compares the capabilities of companies within each geography on the basis of supplier strength (in terms of experience of contract manufacturer) and service strength (in terms of service offerings, expression systems used, and scale of operation).



Chapter 7 includes detailed profiles of the key players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market, which are based in North America. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its contract service offerings, manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 includes detailed profiles of the key players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market, based in Europe. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details of its contract service offerings, manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 includes detailed profiles of the key players based in Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its contract service offerings, manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 features a detailed analysis of the partnerships and collaborations that have been established in this domain since 2013. It includes brief description of the various partnership models (acquisition, distribution agreement, licensing agreement, manufacturing agreement, product development / commercialization agreement, product development and manufacturing agreement, process development and manufacturing agreement, process development agreement, R&D agreement, service alliance, and others) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. It also includes analysis based on year of agreement, type of agreement, scale of operation, type of services mentioned in the deal, type of vaccines manufactured, key therapeutic areas, and location of facility where the project is to be executed. Further, the chapter features a world map representation highlighting the number of intercontinental and intracontinental deals.



Chapter 11 presents an analysis of the expansions that have taken place in the vaccine manufacturing industry, since 2013. It includes information on expansions focused on increasing existing capabilities, as well as setting-up of new facilities. The expansion instances that we came across were analyzed based on various relevant parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, capability expansion, facility expansion, and new facility), geographical location of the manufacturing facility, scale of operation, type of service(s), expansion details (in terms of new area added to the existing facilities, if available), and also highlights the most active players (in terms of number of instances) in the domain.



Chapter 12 presents insights from a detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2013-2021. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on multiple parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location of the companies, and type of vaccine involved.



Chapter 13 features an insightful analysis of the global / regional capacity of contract manufacturers that are engaged in the manufacturing of vaccine products. The analysis takes into consideration the individual development and manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small, mid-sized, large / very large CMOs) in the market, using data from both secondary and primary research. The global vaccine manufacturing capacity has been analyzed by company size (small, mid-sized, and large / very large), geographical location (North America Europe Asia-Pacific and, Rest of the World) and scale of operation (preclinical / clinical, commercial).



Chapter 14 provides estimateson the demand for vaccines (both clinically and commercially available) in the market, offering an informed opinion on the required scale of supply (in terms of vaccine manufacturing services). For the purpose of estimating the current clinical demand, we considered the active clinical studies of different types of vaccines that have been registered since 2010. The data was analyzed on the basis of various parameters, such as type of vaccines manufactured, type of indication, and geography. Further, in order to estimate the commercial demand, we considered the annual volume of vaccine doses sold, based on various parameters, such as types of vaccines and geography.



Chapter 15 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of expression systems (mammalian, microbial, and others), [B] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial) [C] company size (small, mid-sized and large / very large), and [D] key geographical regions (North America (the US), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the UK), Asia-Pacific (China, India and Japan), and Rest of the World).



Chapter 16 provides a detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative of each parameter in the overall market.



Chapter 17 highlights the potential growth drivers of the vaccine contract manufacturing industry. It highlights the various opportunities associated with the growing vaccine pipeline, increase in outsourcing of vaccine manufacturing operations, adoption of innovative technologies and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to have a notable influence on the future of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.



Chapter 18 features the transcripts of interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the vaccine contract manufacturing domain. In this study, we spoke to Menzo Havenga (CEO, Batavia Biosciences) and Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences), David C Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology), Ingrid Kromann, (Ex-Director – Vaccine Development (currently, the Head of CMC at CEPI)), Kevin Daley (Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Synthesis), Sebastian Schuck (Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech), and Oliver Schub (Senior Business Development Manager, ProBioGen).



Chapter 19 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 20 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130490/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________