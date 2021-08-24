New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radio access networks: worldwide forecast 2021–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865994/?utm_source=GNW

This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2021–2026. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 9.9% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of –15.8% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) and open RAN.





This report provides:





a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the RAN market, split into the following: coverage areas: physical and virtual RAN (vRAN), radio technology (5G and non-5G), sites and antennas two delivery types: product and professional services (PS) eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for MNOs and vendors.



