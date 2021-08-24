New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radio access networks: worldwide forecast 2021–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865994/?utm_source=GNW
This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2021–2026. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 9.9% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of –15.8% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) and open RAN.
This report provides:
- a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the RAN market, split into the following:
- coverage areas: physical and virtual RAN (vRAN), radio technology (5G and non-5G), sites and antennas
- two delivery types: product and professional services (PS)
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for MNOs and vendors.
