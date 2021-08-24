New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets and Technologies for Biofuel Enzymes" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03392475/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst analyzed each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market share.This report mainly deals with the types of biofuel enzymes and covers the total market for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes.



Technological issues include the latest trends and developments.Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed.



Influencing factors, including enzyme efficiencies, biofuel demand and supply, research on various enzymes and industry structure, are also discussed. The analyst examines biofuel enzyme companies and industry alliances, biofuel production, end-user industry and market-driving forces.



Enzymes serving other industries, like food and beverage, brewing, detergent, pharmaceutical, biopolymer, biochemical, animal nutrition, health, textiles, the fragrance industry and personal care are excluded from this report. The production of biofuel without using enzymes via processes like gasification and torrefaction, are also excluded from this report.



Report Includes:

- 73 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An updated review of the global markets and technologies for biofuel enzymes

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for biofuel enzymes, opportunity assessment and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Estimation of market size and market forecast for overall biofuel enzymes global market, and corresponding market share analysis by enzyme type, application, feedstock and geographic region

- Evaluation of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of biofuel enzymes in various global markets

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Emphasis on the new and different types of market regulations enforced by authorities in biofuel enzyme production

- Reviews of new technologies and their uses, along with new patents and their importance

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including AB Enzymes, DuPont, Iogen, Noor Enzymes Pvt., Ltd., Schaumann BioEnergy and Verenium Corp.



Summary:

As global energy consumption grows, the need for alternative sources of energy increases.Different feedstocks can be used to create alternative fuel sources using biofuel enzymes.



This report examines global biofuel enzyme market characteristics, present and future strategies for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes, such as protease, lysomax, FermaSure and others.This report highlights classifications, comparisons and use of each enzyme type.



A thorough study was conducted on the structure of the biofuel enzyme industry. Biofuel enzymes can be used to create biofuels like biodiesel, biomethanol, green diesel and bioethanol used in the transport, electric power, home use,

agriculture, irrigation, chemical and automobile industries.



Reasons for Doing the Study



This is an update of a previously published report entitled EGY099B: Global Markets and Technologies for Biofuel Enzymes.Given the emerging nature of this industry, it is timely to analyze the key trends, markets and industry dynamics to provide a useful basis for decision-making.



The purpose of this report is to provide a global, regional and national assessment of the biofuel enzyme market potential and existing products, services and future market sizes. This is important because the biofuel enzymes market varies substantially in terms of regional characteristics and depending on the technology in question.

