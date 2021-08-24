New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130442/?utm_source=GNW





The software solutions include plant manager software, line controller software, bundle tracking software and others.



The report covers the market environment for healthcare track and trace solutions and related regulations or legislations in specific countries.The report also reports the trends and dynamics affecting the market.



The report also profiles the leading companies in the track and trace solutions global market.



The report segments the global market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific.



Report Includes:

- 39 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for healthcare track and trace solutions

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of healthcare track and trace solutions market based on type, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario, and information on innovative products and novel product launches of the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players including ACG Worldwide, Kevision Systems, Mettler Toledo International Inc., SAP, and Zebra Technologies Corp.



Summary:

Track and trace solutions provide the foundation for better consumer protection against tampered or diverted goods. Manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors can use the technology to detect counterfeiting and regulate product distribution in a systematic way.



The global market for healthcare track and trace solutions should continue to grow because of the increasing number of counterfeit products and an encouraging regulatory scenario. Software solutions own the major market share of REDACTED, followed by hardware systems at REDACTED.



The hardware systems for track and trace solutions comprises barcode scanners, printing and marking solutions, labelers, monitoring and verification solutions, RFID and others. Increasingly, more companies are preferring software solutions over hardware systems because software solutions are more cost effective.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The rising number of counterfeit products, growing favorable regulatory environment, rising adoption of advanced tracking systems, and increasing concerns over security and privacy should boost demand for healthcare track and trace solutions.

