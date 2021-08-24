New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130443/?utm_source=GNW





Based on device type, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into smart speakers and chatbots.



Based on technology, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented as automatic speech recognition, text-based, and text-to-speech.



Based on end users, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users (pharmacies, research organizations, etc.).



The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are discussed in the report.



This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants, as well as the competition and the key players’ strategies and performances.The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.



The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for healthcare virtual assistants.



Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Nuance Communications Inc., Amazon, Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica, Sensely Inc., and ADA Digital Health. For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The global market for healthcare virtual assistants was worth $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2026.



The rising number of smartphone users and the increasing use of healthcare applications across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants. The rising demand for superior healthcare delivery and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors that can be attributed to the growth of the market.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The COVID-19 outbreak has put enormous stress on the healthcare sector globally.With no established treatment, an exponential increase in cases, reduced resources and susceptibility of medical staff to catching the virus, the industry found itself striving to handle the crises.



In this scenario, intelligent virtual assistants (IVA) in healthcare emerged.The technology has helped in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.



This study also highlights the potential growth of the market.The market players are thoroughly discussed.



The research will provide a detailed overview of the market players, market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and financials.

