Vegan Cream Cheese HK – La Taula’s Plant-Based Organic Range Launch In Hong Kong

Central, Hong Kong, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a range of healthy food choices, La Taula further elevates plant-based cuisine so that people can experience delicious, healthy snacking and eating. Its range of vegan cheese and sweets are packed and delivered in ceramic dishes that can be reused or returned giving a discount on the next order.

More details can be found at https://www.la-taula.com

The company addresses the need in the market for nutritious yet delicious and indulgent dining. The online shop began with its key product vegan cheese that is suitable for those on a gluten-free diet.

The new range of vegan cream cheeses comes in a variety of flavors, from smoked truffle pepper cream cheese to Szechuan chili cheese to seaweed.

Cheese remains one of the more popular foods in the world, yet a study reveals that eating cheese triggers the same part of the brain as many drugs. New research argues that cheese is addictive in a way similar to drugs because of a chemical called casein, which is found in dairy products and can trigger the brain’s opioid receptors.

La Taula believes that food is a sensuous experience and should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of dietary limitations. Its founder, Chef Kanch, has made it her mission to offer healthy plant-based cheeses and sweet options to create a distinctive gastronomic awareness of vegan-friendly food.

The most popular (best selling cheese) product is the sriracha cheese, which is smooth, creamy, tangy with a spicy punch. All cheeses are delivered in ceramic dishes that are table-ready. After clients are done, they can re-use them or return them to get a discount on their next order.

Customers could also use the ceramic dishes as containers for artisan soy-based candles. La Taula has partnered with Candle Up for this purpose and customers can receive a 10% reduction on their candles.

A satisfied customer wrote, “Having recently switched to a gluten, dairy, and sugar-free diet, I have found it difficult to source compliant, store-bought products in Hong Kong. La Taula’s vegan cream cheese has been a game-changer and is a regular feature now at our dinner parties.”

