Warm Edge Spacer Market 2021-2028, Top 4 Trends Fostering Industry Growth; Global Market Insights Inc.

The warm edge spacer market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 780 million by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Formulation of strict government measures to address concerns related to surging energy bills and improve the efficiency of buildings is likely to boost the industry statistics. In that light, the U.S. government has introduced numerous building energy costs for new as well as existing structures for the reduction of emission index and escalating the adoption of clean systems.

The industry growth is further expected to be driven by the soaring adoption of strategic moves comprising partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product developments for maintaining their position in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Technoform added a plastic hybrid stainless steel (PHSS) and high-profile warm edge to the company’s Spacer M line up of high-performance and durable insulating glass edge seal solutions.

In addition to the above factors, few major trends that are likely to influence warm edge spacer market outlook are as follows:

Rising demand in the UK

The UK warm edge spacer industry share is estimated to register a lucrative growth of more than 3.5% through 2028. The regional growth is impelled by an increase in governmental measures for the refurbishment of old building structures with efficient and innovative solutions.

An increase in investments across the real estate sector is likely to boost Europe warm edge spacer market through the coming years.

Increasing adoption across the residential sector

Warm edge spacers have recorded an installation of more than 640 million meters across residential premises in the year 2020. The segment is poised to register appreciable growth through 2028, propelled by the expanding urban population and rising concern towards the adoption of efficient and affordable fenestration technologies.

The introduction of numerous energy conservation mandates for residential buildings will augment the demand for warm edge spacer materials over the projected span.

Escalating usage of triple glazed windows

The surging adaptability of triple glazed windows with warm edge spacers have witnessed considerable growth across various nations owing to the formulation of strict efficiency and energy conservation norms. The demand for triple low-E glazed window warm edge spacers could be stimulated by government targets of the reduction of carbon emissions up to a specific level.

Furthermore, the surging investments towards the development of green and energy efficient commercial building structures will propel the warm edge spacer market demand.

Soaring preference for stainless steel spacer

The stainless steel market is projected to witness remarkable growth through the estimated period. This rise is attributed to advantages like reduced cost of labor and increased output. The global product demand is estimated to be driven by increasing investments towards the refurbishment of traditional aluminum spacers.

In a nutshell, rising investments towards the installation of affordable and energy efficient cooling and heating technologies across both, residential and commercial, sectors will bolster the demand for warm edge spacer market expansion.

