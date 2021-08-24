New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Market by Type of Technology, Type of Molecule, and Key Geographical Regions, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts: 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130495/?utm_source=GNW

Of the aforementioned steps, hit (potential drug candidates against validated biological targets) generation is a highly resource-intensive process. In fact, it is estimated that an average of 18 months is spent in generating hits against a validated target. Additionally, there is an approximate 25% chance of failure in the hit generation to lead identification phase of drug discovery. Over time, a variety of methods / approaches have been developed for the generation of viable therapeutic leads; these include the hybridoma technology, B-cell cloning, transgenic animal-based techniques, in vitro display methods (using phages, ribosomes, mRNA, and cDNA) and cell surface display methods (involving mammalian, yeast, and bacterial cells). Despite being responsible for the development of several successful therapies, the hybridoma and B-cell based hit generation techniques are limited in several aspects; for instance, drugs / drug candidates developed using the aforementioned technologies are often highly immunogenic, and developers also find it difficult to develop and produce stable molecules with noteworthy affinities for their respective targets. As a result, innovator companies have demonstrated a preference for some of the relatively newer hit generation methods, which involve the use of display-libraries.



In modern medical research, display libraries have been successfully employed for the generation of various novel therapeutics and offer certain advantages over conventional drug screening methods, including (but not limited to) the ability to facilitate large-scale, high throughput screening, incorporation of greater diversity in viable lead identification, and eliminating the threat of possible immune response to pharmacological candidates identified through this approach. Out of the available display technologies, those based on phages are the most popular, primarily owing to the simplicity of the selection method they offer and the fact that they can be used to generate hits against several complex antigens. In fact, we observed that more than 15 biologics (including antibodies, proteins and peptides) that were discovered using phage display technologies, have already been approved by the USFDA; prominent examples include Humira®, Cyramza® and Benlysta®. Further, according to various sources, around 70 display library-derived antibodies have entered clinical studies. There are many other versatile display technologies, namely yeast display, mammalian display, ribosomal display, bacterial display, mRNA display and cDNA display, which have their own benefits and have gained commendable recognition among innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry, in recent years. The growing interest in using display libraries is reflected in the recent increase in partnership activity, especially between companies that offer this technology / related services and drug developers. In summary, display technologies have enabled notable evolutionary changes in the drug discovery paradigm; we are led to believe that the display library technologies market is likely to witness healthy growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Market, 2021-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current landscape of display library technologies and services market and the future opportunities associated with such technologies. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the report features:

• A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of the display library technologies and affiliated services market, highlighting the services and technologies provided by industry players along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company, display library expertise, type of molecules (antibodies, peptides, proteins and others), type and format of antibodies generated, library size / complexity, and other services offered.

• Elaborate profiles of the companies offering display library technologies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, proprietary technology(s), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• A case study featuring a list of biologics discovered using phage display method along with analyses, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as first launch year, target gene / antigen, disease indication and target therapeutic area, revenues (2020) generated and brief profiles.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2017, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other relevant deals.

• A detailed review of close to 2,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on display libraries, which have been published between 2017 and March 2021. It also discusses the trends across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule, popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).

• An in-depth analysis of the patents filed / granted for display library technologies, since 2017, based on the various parameters associated with the patents, including patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, and type of applicant, highlighting the leading players. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities within the display library services market, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as size of the overall antibody and peptide discovery services market, R&D expenses incurred in hit generation step of drug discovery and several others, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the display library services market (focus on hit generation) in the mid to long term, for the time period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the opportunity across [A] type of display library technology (phage display, yeast display and others), [B] type of molecule (antibodies, peptides and others), [C] geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

• Andrew Bradbury (CSO / Founder, Specifica) and Ken Sharples (CEO / Founder, Specifica)

• Thomas Schirrmann (CEO / General Manager, YUMAB)

• Benjamin J. Doranz (President and CEO, Integral Molecular)

• Debby Kruijsen (General Manager, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Europe)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the leading players offering display library technologies and affiliated services?

• What are the recent developments and emerging trends in the display library technologies domain?

• How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

• What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

• How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the display library technologies and services market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of display library technologies, including information on their types, phage display, bacterial display, yeast display, mammalian display, ribosome display, mRNA display, cDNA display. In addition, it discusses the various advantages, applications and future prospects of display technologies.



Chapter 4 provides a general overview of the current market landscape of over 70 phage display library technologies and service providers. It features a detailed analysis of these players based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company (service provider, technology provider or both), type of molecule generated, type and format of antibodies generated, library size / complexity, source of genetic material (basis for candidate) and other services offered. In addition, the chapter also includes a list of companies that offer drug discovery platforms.



Chapter 5 provides a general overview of the current market landscape of more than 20 service and technology providers having expertise across other display technologies (yeast display, mammalian display, ribosomal display, bacterial display, mRNA display and cDNA display). It features a detailed analysis of these players based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company (service provider, technology provider or both), type of molecule generated (antibodies, peptides, proteins and others), type and format of antibodies generated, library size / complexity, source of genetic material (basis for candidate) and other services offered. In addition, the chapter also includes a list of companies that offer drug discovery platforms.



Chapter 6 provides detailed profiles of the stakeholders that are actively engaged in providing display library technologies and services to pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on proprietary technology(s), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 is a case study featuring a list of biologics discovered using phage display method along with analyses, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as first launch year, target gene / antigen, disease indication and target therapeutic area, revenues (2020) generated and brief profiles.



Chapter 8 features an in-depth analysis on the various partnerships inked between the players in this market, during the period, 2017-2021 (till March), covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other relevant deals.



Chapter 9 provides information on certain recent publications that we came across during our research on display library technologies. This chapter features a detailed analysis the key prevalent trends associated with these publications, including information on year of publication, focus area (type of technology / molecule), popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal) to offer better insights on the emerging trends in this area.



Chapter 10 provides an overview of the various patents that have been filed / granted in relation to display library technologies. It also features a detailed analysis, highlighting the prevalent trends related to publication year, geography, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, the chapter also features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents. For the purpose of this analysis, we have taken into consideration patents that have been filed / granted since 2017.



Chapter 11 presents an elaborate market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till the year 2030. The overall display library technologies and affiliated services market was estimated on the basis of cost incurred by hit generation services within the discovery phase of antibodies and peptides. The chapter also features the likely distribution of the opportunity across [A] type of display library technology (phage display, yeast display and others), [B] type of molecule (antibodies, peptides and others), [C] geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



Chapter 12 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 13 is a collection of executive insight(s) of the discussion(s) that were held with key stakeholder(s) in this market.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides a list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130495/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________