Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market to Reach $9.94 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market was pegged at $4.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in use in the aerospace & defense sector, growth of the semiconductor industry, and rise in demand from the communication sector drive the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market. However, technical issues related to size and power consumption hinder the market growth. On the contrary, high demand from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (280+ Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12898

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the electronics and semiconductor industry due to lack of workforce and ban on international import-export. Moreover, the partial and complete lockdown disrupted the supply chain which presented several challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.

The pandemic created uncertainty in the stock market and increased panic among customers. The prolonged lockdown across the European and Asian countries hampered the production of SAW filters.

The report segments the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market on the basis of type, frequency, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the RF SAW filters segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the IF SAW filters segment as well.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12898?reqfor=covid

On the basis of industry vertical, the telecommunications segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12898

The global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Kyocera Corporation, Abracon, API Technologies Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Microchip Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and TDK Corporation.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.