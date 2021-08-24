Global $140 Bn Bicycle Markets, 2021-2027 - Driving Forces, Market Shares, Forecasts, Segments, Pricing, Regional Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycles: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bicycle market, at $43.7 billion in 2020, has strong growth through 2027. It is anticipated to reach $140.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as bicycles prove value by encouraging healthy exercise efforts. Lowering exposure to Covid-19 while traveling to work is a key benefit of cycling.

Covid-19 restrictions-imposed restrictions on the activities of corporations and people. The restrictions have resulted in the increased use of bicycles. Covid spread has created the demand for social distancing affecting transportation. Pandemic response demands that people change their transport means to methods that do not have the risks associated with mass transit - risks associated with subways and buses. Bicycles fill this need.

Demand for bicycles began to rapidly increase with Covid. Cycling, an easy form of recreation and exercise, is easily adapted to a transport vehicle inside cities and suburbs. It is as well a mode of transportation that lowers the risk of infection. Subsidies to encourage the purchase of bicycles and policies to build infrastructure such as bike lanes have contributed to the cycling boom.

According to the lead author this study on the bicycle market, "During the current pandemic, bicycles have become a preferred means of transportation. Public transportation, subways, busses, Uber, and taxis carry a risk of infection. Bicycles have become perceived as a safer way to move around."

Workers from every industry, particularly those deemed essential, including direct caregivers are rapidly bicycle transportation as the safest way to get to and from work.

During the pandemic shelter in place government orders, bicycles and in place spin bales for indoor exercise have become popular. People stuck at home are frequently using bicycles as a means of getting exercise in place. When they do get out for a few minutes the bike is a good way to move around and stay away from people who might be contagious. Bicycle markets are expected to experience significant growth due to circumstances resulting from COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) to reduce the risk of transmission to healthy people.

The growth in bicycle markets is anticipated to last for five years and perhaps beyond. Expectations are that the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 will continue to present risk for the next three to four years and people will use bicycles to avoid risk during that time. Momentum will carry the market for another three years.

Key Topics

Bicycles

E-Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

Cargo Bikes

Children's Bikes

Bike Components

COVID-19 Restrictions

Stay at Home Orders

Transportation Restrictions

Heart Health

Bikes and Social Distancing

Transportation That Lowers the Risk of Infection

Subsidies to Encourage the Purchase of Bicycles

Policies to Build

Infrastructure

Bike Lanes

Bicycle Forecasts

Bicycle Market Shares

Impact of COVID-19 on the Bicycle Market

Current Demand - Timeline of Recovery

Industry Disruptions

Short-Term and Long-Term Industry Changes

Consumer Behavior Changes, to What Degree Shifts Likely Become Permanent

Supply Chains Operations - Building a More Stable and Resilient Supply Chain

Growth Market Segments

Pockets of Growth During COVID-19 and Beyond

Marketing in this New Industry Climate

Exposure - Risks

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bicycles: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Impact of Corona Virus on Bicycle Sales

1.2 In The US, Government Declared Bicycles An Essential Transportation Item

2 Bicycle Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Bicycle Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Bicycles and Covid-19

2.1.2 Bicycles Market Shares, Units

2.2 Bicycles Market Shares

2.3 Bicycles Forecasts

2.3.1 People Opt For A Healthy Lifestyle Of Bike Riding

2.3.2 Consumer's Inclination toward Healthy Lifestyle Coupled with Favorable Government Initiatives

2.4 Bicycle Market Segments

2.4.1 Road Bicycles

2.4.2 Mountain/All Terrain Bicycles

2.4.3 E-Bicycles

2.4.4 E-Bicycles Market Forecast

2.4.5 Major Manufacturers of E-Bikes

2.4.6 E-Bike Market Segmentation

2.4.7 Cargo Bikes

2.4.8 Children's Bicycles

2.4.9 Bicycle Components

2.4.10 Bicycles for Commuting

2.5 Bicycles Prices

2.5.1 Yahama E-Bicycle Prices

2.5.2 E-Bicycle Prices

2.6 Bicycles Regional Analysis

2.6.1 US

2.6.2 Europe

2.6.3 Asia-Pacific Region

2.6.4 China

2.6.5 India

2.6.6 Japan

2.6.7 Asia Pacific Largest E-Bike Market

3 Bicycles Product Materials, Special Features, and Segment Market Opportunity

3.1 Bicycle Production Lines

3.2 Bicycles in the Wake of the Pandemic

3.2.1 Dominate the Road: This Carbon Disc Brake Road Bike Can Do It All

4. Bicycle Technology

4.1 Automated Hi-Technology Machines

4.1.1 Materials Technology

4.1.2 Carbon Fiber Bike Frame And New Materials

4.1.3 Carbon Fiber Frame Manufacturer

4.2 Titanium Alloy

4.2.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber

4.2.2 Aluminum

4.2.3 High Grade Steel

4.2.4 Bicycle Frame Tubing Technology

4.3 Spraying Labeling

4.3.1 Precision Cutting Carbon Fiber Materials

4.4 Inner Molding/Molding Technology

4.5 Frame Manufacturing

4.6 Shimano Manufacturing Technology/

4.6.1 Cold Forging

4.6.2 Shimano Machining

4.6.3 Heat Treatment

5. Bicycles Company Profiles

5.1 Accell Group N.V.

5.2 Atlas Cycle Industries Ltd

5.3 ByK Bikes

5.4 Detroit Bikes

5.5 Dick's Retail Sports Sales

5.6 Dorel Industries Inc.

5.7 Fezzari

5.8 Fuji-Ta

5.9 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

5.10 Hero Motors Company/Hero Cycles

5.11 Huffy

5.12 Kent

5.13 Kinesis Industry Co. Ltd

5.14 Merida Industry Co., Ltd

5.15 Peloton

5.16 Regent

5.17 Pon Holdings (Derby Cycle AG)

5.18 Scott

5.19 Shimano

5.20 Specialized Bicycle Components

5.21 Tandem Group

5.22 TI Cycles

5.23 Trek Bicycle

5.24 Uber/Lime

5.25 Yahama

5.26 Selected Bicycles Companies List

