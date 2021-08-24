Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring BD Biosciences, Biomerieux and Siemens Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics should grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to $17.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The autoimmune disease diagnostics market for rheumatoid arthritis should grow from $4.1 billion in 2021 to $5.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The autoimmune disease diagnostics market for systemic lupus erythematosus should grow from $2.6 billion in 2021 to $3.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
The report will provide details about autoimmune disease diagnostics used in the treatment of autoimmune disease and how the market has been influenced by the pandemic of COVID-19. This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of autoimmune disease diagnostics with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence of autoimmune disease and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2026 and market shares for key players.
The report segments the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics based on technology, gender, indications and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into indirect immunofluorescence (IIF), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), ImmunoBlot, multiplex immunoassays and others. Based on indications, the market is segmented into type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others (pernicious anemia, celiac disease, autoimmune vasculitis, myasthenia gravis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, Sjogren's syndrome, Graves' disease, Addison's disease, etc.). Based on gender, the market is segmented into males and females.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. A detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.
Report Includes
- 37 data tables and 33 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 estimates for 2021 with a projection of CAGR through 2026
- Market share analysis of autoimmune disease diagnostics based on technology, indication, region and gender and identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry
- A detailed description of autoimmune disorder & therapies, and causes such as intrinsic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors, and insights into a new diagnostic pathway for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders
- Discussion on the role of bioinformatics and biomarkers on autoimmune disorder therapies and information on standardization of test results
- Coverage of new product launches in the therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and performance methods in the detection of autoimmune antibodies
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including Biomerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson and Abbott
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes and other chronic diseases which lead to autoimmune diseases; a strong product regulatory scenario; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Abbott, Bio-Rad, Biomerieux, Euroimmun (PerkinElmer), Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.
The global autoimmune diseases diagnostics market is segmented based on gender, technology, indications, and region.
The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics in U.S., Europe and some Asian countries; increasing COVID-19 clinical trials with autoimmune diagnostic kits/assays; and significant use for treating prominent or life-threatening autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and inflammatory bowel disease.
The rise in infectious diseases, chronic diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to fuel the growth of the ELISA segment during the forecast period. According to Omics Technologies and Bio-Engineering (2018), an article on engineering monoclonal antibodies states that ELISA is being used to detect the concentration between unlabeled and labeled reactants, hence it can be used in both cases.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) segments are witnessing strong growth due to the increasing global sales of autoimmune disease diagnostics by different key players for the treatment of patients with RA and SLE.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Report Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Autoimmune Disorders and Therapies
- Causes of Autoimmune Diseases
- Intrinsic Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Lifestyle Factors
- Key Challenges in the Industry
- Standardization of Test Results
- Lack of Awareness Among Patients of Autoimmune Complications
- Shortage of Skilled Technicians for Performing Diagnostic Assays
- Emerging Technologies in Autoimmune Diagnostics
- Bioinformatics
- Biomarkers
- Applications for Mobile Phones
- Lab Automation
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases
- Rise in the Geriatric Population
- Rising Awareness of Autoimmune Diseases
- New Diagnostic Pathway for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders
- Market Restraints
- Low Availability of Diagnosis Kits in Laboratories
- High Cost of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
- Market Opportunities
- Launch of New Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases
- Growing Rate of Autoimmunity in Population
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Gender
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
- Females
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Males
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics by Technology
- Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF)
- Indications
- Methodology
- Test Results
- Advantages and Limitations of the IIF-ANA Test
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Indication
- Methodology
- Advantages and Limitations of the ELISA Assay for ANA
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- ImmunoBlot
- Western Blot
- Dot Blot
- Line Blot
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Multiplex Immunoassays
- Flow Cytometry
- Microarray
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Other Technology
- Agglutination
- Double Immune Diffusion (DID)
- Counter Immuno Electrophoresis (CIEP)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Prevalence of ANA in Various Connective Tissue Diseases (CTD)
- Summary of Performance Methods in the Detection of Autoimmune Antibodies
- Autoimmune Products Sold by Companies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics by Indication
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
- Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Other Autoimmune Diseases
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
- Autoimmune Disease and COVID-19 Treatment
- Complexities of Diagnosis and Management of COVID-19 in Autoimmune Diseases
Chapter 10 Value Chain Analysis
- Demand Chain Analysis
- Customers (Patients)
- Payers
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Laboratories
- Manufacturers
Chapter 11 Regulatory Scenario
- European Regulations
- North American Regulations
- U.S. Regulations
- Canadian Regulations
- Latin American Regulations
- Asia-Pacific Regulations
- Future Regulatory Trends
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Launches, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Business SWOT Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Euroimmun (PerkinElmer)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trinity Biotech Group (Immco Diagnostics)
Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms
