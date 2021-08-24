Global In-Store Analytics Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players RetailNext, Mindtree, Thinkinside, SAP, Celect, Inpixon and Scanalytics

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Store Analytics Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-store analytics are the solutions that aid retailers to connect and attract their customers. This solution collects meaningful information regarding customer product preferences, purchase patterns, customer behavior, and demographic data. Also, in-store analytics optimizes the store performance of the retailers by improving the customer experience and overall sales.



An increase in competition from e- commerce players is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global in-store analytics market growth. Furthermore, an increasing need for better customer service and enhanced shopping experience will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in data volume around in- store operations will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, adoption of cloud technologies in-store analytics and rise in adoption of in store analytics in underdeveloped countries will propel the market growth.



However, data security and privacy concerns are the major restraining factors which are expected to hinder the global in-store analytics market growth. Also, lack skilled personnel will affect the market growth.



The Global In-Store Analytics Market is segmented into application such as Space Planning and Optimization, Store Operation Management, and Customer Behavioral Analysis. Further, market is segmented into deployment type such as Cloud, and On-Premises.



The Global In-Store Analytics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as RetailNext, Mindtree, Thinkinside, Happiest Minds, SAP, Celect, Capillary Technologies, Inpixon, and Scanalytics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global In-Store Analytics Market Outlook



5 Global In-Store Analytics Market, By Application



6 Global In-Store Analytics Market, By Deployment Type



7 Global In-Store Analytics Market, By Region



8 North America In-Store Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



9 Europe In-Store Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



10 Asia Pacific In-Store Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



11 Latin America In-Store Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



12 Middle East In-Store Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



13 Competitive Analysis



14 Company Profiles

