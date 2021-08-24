Ethereum-based DeFi lending protocol Credefi on-boards three new strategic partners - Lucid Blue Ventures, Marshland Capital and Magnus Capital

Sofia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lucid Blue Ventures Partnership

Credefi ’s latest ecosystem expansion coincided with the news about Credefi’s new strategic partnership with Lucid Blue Ventures. The fund became a direct investor and advisor at Credefi and both teams merged their expertise, focusing on Credefi’s future interoperability goals.

Lucid Blue Ventures has had an impressive portfolio of backed projects, focusing on DeFi, Gaming and NFT’s, such as Cryptonovae, Fanadise and Ulti Arena. Furthermore, Lucid Blue’s managing partner Yechuan (Charlie) Hu will directly supervise Credefi in its journey to ecosystem deployment and implementation of key management techniques.

Marshland Capital Partnership

The second key partnership, which Credefi finalized to further fortify its position in the ever-expanding DeFi space, is with no other than industry giant Marshland Capital.

Marshland has been on Team Credefi’s “wish-list” for a very long time, due to the tremendous expertise and support the fund will be able to bring to Credefi’s ambitious goals. The VC has been involved in a lengthy list of extremely successful projects, both as a strategic advisor and investor. Marshland Capital has provided fundamental guidance to disruptive projects like SingularityDAO (DeFi and AI), LaunchX (Launchpad),

Manifold Finance (DeFi multi-protocol), EQIFI (DeFi protocol) and 2Crazy (NFT’s) to name a few. Now, Credefi has officially become the next revolutionary project to which Marshland has committed its abundant resources. The VC ranks among the most influential and respected venture capital funds on the planet.

To say it in their very own words - “We look for people with not only great ideas, but also great execution. Not only do we invest capital, we also invest our time and vast network resources.”

Here’s where Credefi and Marshland’s visions come to a picture-perfect fit, fostering pioneering symbiosis.

Magnus Capital Partnership

Credefi’s partnership with Magnus Capital was the third major move towards the protocol’s firmer establishment as a project of major importance in the DeFi scene.

Magnus Capital’s focal point and expertise manifests in digital assets with a particular affinity for decentralized finance. The future of the digital economies is something Magnus Capital directly associates with innovation, diversity and scalability.

The amount and quality of work they have done together with the projects in their portfolio is more than evident. The list of successful partnerships they have, speaks for itself. These include DAO Maker, Gourmet Galaxy, Cere, PokaFoundry, Collateral DeFi, LaunchX, UniLend, MahaDAO, Blank Wallet, Fusible, Origin Protocol and many more.

This portrays Magnus Capital’s professional approach and dedication to be a company with a clear and opportunistic vision, which in turn completely matches Credefi’s strive for innovation and financial revolution-ism, leading by example.

The importance of such strategic partnerships in the industry is manifested through the innovation they bring to the crypto-space. Credefi’s use-case is evident and the ever growing community of DeFi investors deciding to entrust their capital with robust DeFi protocols is increasing. Credefi’s revolutionary 3-layer security mechanism, combined with the stability of its growing partnership and advisory network, creates a synergy capable of disrupting the DeFi sector for years to come.

-Ivo Grigorov (CEO, Credefi)-

“Our partnership with Lucid Blue Ventures, Marshland Capital and Magnus Capital is invaluable. They combine the best of both worlds in DeFi - extensive expertise and guidance, provided by the best in blockchain technology! Everyone at Credefi is proud, grateful and excited about this huge step!”

Media contacts

Name: Alexander Stanoev

Company name: Credefi

Email: a.stanoev@credefi.finance

Website: https://credefi.finance/



