Global Organ Preservation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global organ preservation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving healthy organs harvested from the body of donors. The process involves the removal of organs from the donor's body, storing it for transportation and then transplanting it into the receiver's body without significant damage. It utilizes various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs. The preservation techniques and solutions used are essential for donor organ quality, which directly influences the morbidity and survival rates of a patient after transplantation.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the growing geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the frequent occurrences of organ failures due to diabetes, cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), obesity, and other such severe medical conditions, there is an increasing need for organ preservation procedures. The advent of innovative and advanced techniques, such as NMP, for organ preservation, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Such techniques aid in decreasing the probability of reperfusion injury during transplantation and exhibits improved results in cold storage for clinical and experimental studies.

Moreover, an increasing number of government and non-government policies and initiatives to promote organ donation are impacting the market growth positively. The rising number of individuals volunteering to donate their organs for transplantation and research purposes are also driving the market further. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) and significant advancements in the organ preservation infrastructure, are also projected to contribute to the market growth significantly. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global organ preservation market to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

