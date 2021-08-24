Global Organ Preservation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organ preservation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving healthy organs harvested from the body of donors. The process involves the removal of organs from the donor's body, storing it for transportation and then transplanting it into the receiver's body without significant damage. It utilizes various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs. The preservation techniques and solutions used are essential for donor organ quality, which directly influences the morbidity and survival rates of a patient after transplantation.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the growing geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the frequent occurrences of organ failures due to diabetes, cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), obesity, and other such severe medical conditions, there is an increasing need for organ preservation procedures. The advent of innovative and advanced techniques, such as NMP, for organ preservation, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Such techniques aid in decreasing the probability of reperfusion injury during transplantation and exhibits improved results in cold storage for clinical and experimental studies.
Moreover, an increasing number of government and non-government policies and initiatives to promote organ donation are impacting the market growth positively. The rising number of individuals volunteering to donate their organs for transplantation and research purposes are also driving the market further. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) and significant advancements in the organ preservation infrastructure, are also projected to contribute to the market growth significantly. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global organ preservation market to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.
Breakup by Preservation Solution:
- UW Solution
- Custodiol HTK
- Perfadex
- Others
Breakup by Organ Donation Type:
- Living Organ Donation
- Deceased Organ Donation
Breakup by Technique:
- Static Cold Storage Technique
- Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
- Normothermic Machine Perfusion
- Others
Breakup by Organ Type:
- Kidney
- Liver
- Lung
- Heart
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Organ Banks
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 21st Century Medicine, Biolife Solutions, Bridge to Life Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals., Lifeline Scientific, OrganOx, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Waters Medical Systems, Xvivo Perfusion, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global organ preservation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organ preservation market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the preservation solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organ donation type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organ type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global organ preservation market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Organ Preservation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Preservation Solution
6.1 UW Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Custodiol HTK
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Perfadex
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Organ Donation Type
7.1 Living Organ Donation
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Deceased Organ Donation
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technique
8.1 Static Cold Storage Technique
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Normothermic Machine Perfusion
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organ Type
9.1 Kidney
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Liver
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Lung
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Heart
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Organ Banks
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Others
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 21st Century Medicine Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Biolife Solutions Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Bridge to Life Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Bristol-Myers
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Lifeline Scientific Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 OrganOx Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Paragonix Technologies Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Transmedics, Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Waters Medical Systems LLC
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Xvivo Perfusion
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
