European Carbonated Soft Drink Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Danone S.A., Monster Beverage Corp, The Coca Cola Co, Jones Soda Co. and PepsiCo, Inc.

The Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The carbonated soft drink market has witnessed a transformation due to the various technological advancements in the manufacturing process. The implementation of automatic machines and robots resulted in the increasing number of manufacturing units within a short period of time, along with reduced cost; all these factors are boosting the growth of the market. However, the stringent government regulations against the increasing sugar content in carbonated soft drinks and the rising health concerns are restricting the growth of the market.



The high consumption of carbonated soft drinks on the regular basis leads to health issues like dental problems, diabetes, and overweight. Moreover, the dynamic business strategies implemented by the key market players in the form of advertisement in print and digital media are among the main factors that will propel the growth of the carbonated soft drink market during the forecast years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Companies Profiled

Danone S.A.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

The Coca Cola Company

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc.

National Beverage Corporation

Refresco Group B.V. (Histogram, Ltd.)

Jones Soda Co.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Britannia Industries Limited



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2016, Feb - 2020, Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Flavour

4.1 Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Cola Market by Country

4.2 Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Citrus Market by Country

4.3 Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Other Flavors Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Europe Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Mass Merchandisers Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Country

5.2 Europe Convenience Stores Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Country

5.3 Europe Food Service Outlets Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Country

5.4 Europe Online Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Country

5.5 Europe Other Distribution Channel Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Carbonated Soft Drink Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

