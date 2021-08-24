Webcomics Market to Hit USD 11.12 Billion by 2028; Increasing Internet Users Worldwide Augment Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global webcomics market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 11.12 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "Webcomics Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 6.70 billion in 2020.

The growing number of kids and adults who have access to smart devices or a computer with an internet connection can develop webcomics. Moreover, the investors are willing to support the market if the comic is engaging. For instance, The Oatmeal webcomics mentioned that in 2019, the Chernin Group (TCG) signed an agreement with the brand to invest USD 30 million in one of its comics called exploding kittens. Such initiatives will fuel the market growth in upcoming years.





COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic favored the growth of webcomics as, during the lockdown, usage of smart devices and internet data surged all over the world. This led to a spike in the consumption of various types of content that helped in relieving stress and anxiety among the people. India's Premium News Publication, Mint, stated that mobile browsing activity rose by almost 40% in India. Moreover, the usage of books and comics also skyrocketed as schools and colleges were shut. This propelled the demand for comic content among children of various ages. Thereby boosting the market growth.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/webcomics-market-105731





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Acquisitions to Strengthen Their Positions

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on facility expansion and acquisitions. For instance, in March 2020, Iron Circus Comic partnered with a web comic brand Lackadaisy to create an animated short based on the strip. With this partnership, Trotman is planning to expand the reach of Iron Circus Comics with a new multimedia campaign. Moreover, other key players adopt proactive strategies such as new partnerships, mergers, and collaborations to favor the market's growth in the upcoming years.





Industry Development

March 2021 – Stand Still, Stay Silent published a new comic named Lovely. This comic talks about three best friends: an aspiring social media influencer, a Christian homemaker, and a mother-of-three grade-school teacher.





List of Key Market Players Profiled in the Market:

Homestuck (United States)

Penny Arcade Inc . (Redmond, WA, United States)

(Redmond, WA, United States) The Oatmeal (Seattle, Washington, United States)

Cucumber Quest (California, USA)

Girl Genius (Seattle, WA, USA)

Gunnerkrigg Court (Birmingham, United Kingdom)

Stand Still, Stay Silent (Sweden)

Brawl in the Family (United States)

XKCD (United States)

Lackadaisy (United States)

Sandra and Woo (Germany)

Scandinavia and the World (Denmark)





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/webcomics-market-105731





Market Segmentation:

By the type, the market is divided into kids and adults.

Based on type, the adult segment held a market share of 80.19% in 2020. This is attributable to the large millennial generation who grew up watching and consuming comics as one of their major sources of entertainment. This makes them still intrigued by the comic content in web comics

Finally, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa based on region.





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.





Driving Factor

Rising Number of Internet Users to Propel Market Growth

The rising digitalization, along with the growing number of people accessing the internet for almost every type of entertainment content, is expected to boost the global webcomics market growth. In addition, the increasing usage of digital platforms is likely to surge the demand for online comics globally. The comic industry has experienced skyrocketing traffic as comic writers have been uploading their comics on websites. Such factors are expected to bode well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Booming Anime Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest global webcomics market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rising youth population that has resulted in increased demand for digital comics. For instance, a report from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in August 2019 stated that Central and Southern Asia has over 361 million youth. Additionally, the flourishing Japanese anime worldwide is assisting in attracting more consumers. For instance, the Association of Japanese Animation data mentions that in 2019 the growth in the anime industry was 15.1 % from the previous year. The region stood at USD 3.20 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of children possessing their smartphones. This has increased the number of web-based comic readers, therefore promoting the growth of the regional market.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/webcomics-market-105731





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Webcomics Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Kids Adults By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Webcomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Kids Adults By Country (Value) U.S By Type (Value) Kids Adults Canada By Type (Value) Kids Adults Mexico By Type (Value) Kids Adults



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/webcomics-market-105731





Have a Look at Related Research Key Updates:

Comic Book Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Kids Comic, Adult Comic), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™