US Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food Grocery Market Report 2020-2021: Gain a Complete Understanding of Consumer Trends in the Online Food and Beverage Market

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in the online food and beverage market.
This report combines extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic.
In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumers. The publisher has found that in June 2021, nearly one-fourth of consumers report still using curbside pickup or grocery stores' own delivery services more than pre-pandemic levels because of the coronavirus.
Meal kits have also benefited from the pandemic to give consumers sick of planning meals and grocery shopping something different and more convenient to cook. Survey results also reveal that those who are ordering food or beverage products and meal kits online are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- The Future of Grocery Delivery
- Online Grocery Shopping Driven by Convenience
- Expansion of Online Grocery Shopping Led by Third-Party Player Instacart
- COVID-19 and Beyond
- Opportunities for Growth
- Key Consumer Trends
- Scope
COVID-19 Impacts on Consumers
- First Time Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods In 2020
- Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021
- Many Consumers Continue to Have Changed Behavior, While Some Are Returning to a Pre-COVID Normal
- Consumer Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Are Rising in the Wake of the Pandemic
- Consumers Who Are Buying More Groceries Online and Using More Grocery Pickup or Delivery Services Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus
- Consumers Who Report Using Online Grocery Ordering More Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
- Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021 and Higher Among Those Buying Groceries Online More
- Changes to Eating Habits
- Shopping Patterns Are Shifting, With Many Consumers Cutting Back on Spending and Shopping Less Inside Stores
Overview and Market Trends
- The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
- Convenience the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers
- U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Well Behind Other Countries, but There Are Opportunities for Expansion and Continued Household Adoption
- Direct Sellers and Home Delivery Companies
- DTC Companies Tackling Niche Health Food Markets with Meal Kits, Prepared Meals, and Online Grocery
- New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels
- Subscriptions Save Consumers Money and Boost Sales
- Private Labels
- Imperfect or "Ugly" Produce Has Become an Attractive Option for Consumers, but Food Waste Claims Are Being Re-Examined
- Brick and Mortar Stores Expanding and Promoting E-Commerce Options
- Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases
- Private Label Products Are a Driver of In-Store Traffic, Online Sales, and Retailer Loyalty
- Launching Online Grocery Shopping Via Third-Party Delivery Companies
- Expanding Direct Grocery Store Ordering Options
- "Dark Stores" or Grocery Fulfillment Centers Can Increase Operational Efficiency
- Third-Party Ordering Platforms Make Offering Online Groceries Possible for Independents
- Continuing Challenges to Online Grocery Services Satisfying Consumer Desires
- Pickup Can Solve the Last-Mile Problem
- Meal Kit Delivery Services
- Celebrity Endorsements Used as a Marketing Tactic
- Meal Kit Options Targeted at Specific Demographics and Diets
- Increasingly Offering Prepared Ingredients to Save Time and Reduce Mess
- Meal Kits Are Not Just a Product - The Service is Also Like a Home Cooking Class
- Offering Meal Kits Without a Subscription/Via Stores
- Customization of Meals and Varying Levels of Preparation Required
- Lower Price Meal Kits for Price-Sensitive Consumers
- Meal Delivery Services
- Convenient Meal Delivery Services Emphasizing Freshness and Healthy Foods
- Targeting Specialized Demographics
- Local and Regional Meal Delivery Companies Are Emphasizing Local Ingredients and Compete with National Providers
- Customized Meal Delivery Catering to Special Diets and Weight Loss Plans
- Community Supported Agriculture and Farmers' Markets
- Creating Online Marketplaces and Collaborating with Local Producers
- CSAs Joining the Meal Kit Market Through Partnerships or New Product Offerings
Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends
- Historical Online Grocery Market
- Share of the Market by Fulfillment Type
- Share of the Market by Retailer Category
- Share of the Market by Product Category
- Online Grocery Forecast
- Meal Kit Forecast
Use of Food Ordering Methods and Online Food Purchases
- Use of Food Delivery and Pickup Options
- Strong Overlap Between Services
- Most Online Grocery Shoppers Reveal Buying Food Online At Least Once Per Month
- Use of Meal Kits and Prepared Meals from Retailers
- Frequency of Use
- Frequency of Using Convenient Food and Food Ordering Methods
- Use of Online Grocery Ordering/Delivery Services
- Online Purchases of Alcoholic Beverages
- Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services
Growth Opportunities
- Targeting Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, Who Are Less Likely to Shop Online
- Meal Kits and Prepared Meals for Older Consumers
- Expansion of Meal Delivery Options for Children and Families
- Appealing to Customers Trying to Resist Impulse Buys
- Further Acceptance of the Outsourcing of Individual Item Selection
- Label Readers Can Get Additional Product Information Online
- AI-Powered Voice Technology for Increased Convenience
- VR and AR Shopping Experiences
- Micro-Fulfillment Can Boost Profits and Delivery Speeds
- Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Fulfillment Automation
- Delivery Via Drones or Automated Vehicles
- Creating a Seamless Omnichannel Experience
- Target Special Occasions to Interest Infrequent Customers
- Offering Expiring/Clearance Items for Sale Online
Online Grocery, Meal Kit, and Meal Delivery Service Providers
- Highlights
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Venture Capital Stimulating Startups
- Online Grocery Market Share
- Instacart
- Walmart
- Amazon
- Kroger
- Ahold Delhaize
- Target
- FreshDirect
- Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Share
- HelloFresh
- Home Chef
- Sunbasket
- Competing Products and Services
- Home Chef Services Compete with the Meal Kit and Meal Delivery Concept
- Restaurant Delivery from Third Parties
Consumer Demographics
- Trends by Gender
- Trends by Age Bracket
- Patterns Based on Household Income
- Regional Differences
- Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers
- Educational Attainment
- Presence of Children in the Household
- Race/Ethnicity
- Plant-Forward Consumers
Consumer Psychographics
- Strong Overlap with Clean Label Ideals
- Food Attitudes
- Health Attitudes
- Opinions on Nutrition and Foods
- Willingness to Pay More for Convenient Food Delivery or Premium Foods
- Special Diets/Eating Restrictions/Food Preferences
- Reasons for Consumers Ordering Groceries or Meal Kits Online
- Why Do So Many Online Shoppers Not Shop for Groceries or Meal Kits Online?
Packaging Trends
- The Balance Between Effective, Sustainable, and Low-Cost Packaging
- Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination
- Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity
- A Shift from Expensive Set-Up Boxes to Other Paper Packaging
- Reusable Packaging
- Opportunities for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging
- Consumers Who Are Buying Groceries Online, Using Curbside Pickup, or Using 3rd Party or Grocery Store Delivery Services More Show Greater Concern About Packaging Waste and Sustainability
- Recycling and Household Waste
- Proper Disposal of Products
- Opinions on Packaging Materials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ergkp