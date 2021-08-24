Global US$41.3 Billion Drone Market Analysis 2021-2026: Unit Sales Forecast to Grow from 828 thousand in 2021 to 1.4 million in 2026 at 10.6% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Market Report 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a five-year forecast of global drone market figures for 2021-2026, broken down by segment, industry, application method, region, and country, as well as drone market unit sales. The Drone Market Report also contains an outline and analysis of current commercial drone regulations frameworks and challenges facing the industry.

Finally, the report also outlines the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market, namely the mega, macro and micro-trends that will most affect the commercial drone industry in the coming years.

New insights on the commercial drone market and an updated model for the drone market report

The global drone market size is forecast to reach US$ 41.3B by 2026 at 9.4% CAGR.

Drone services will remain the biggest segment with Hardware growing rapidly.

Energy remains the Industry with the highest adoption of drones, though Cargo, Courier Services, Intralogistics and Warehousing have the highest CAGR.

Mapping & Surveying is and will remain the top application of drones, followed by Inspection as well as Photography & Filming.

The commercial drone market today is led regionally by Asia thanks to China and Japan, while South America and India are growing fastest at the regional and country levels respectively.

Unit sales will grow from 828 thousand in 2021 to almost 1.4 million in 2026 at 10.6% CAGR.

Key report benefits:

Extensive 232-page drone market report with in-depth analysis, industry definitions, & 5-year forecast.

Encompassing everything from recreational and commercial drones to regulation and emerging technologies (5G, blockchain, fog computing, etc). Note: this report intentionally excludes passenger drones and counter-drone technology.

Comprehensive analysis of commercial market by segment, industry, method, region and country.

Exclusive deep-dive into the Top 10 recreational and commercial drone markets: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

3.2 Drone Configurations

3.3 Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem

3.4 Drone Application Categories and Methods

3.5 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases

3.6 Drone Market Observations

4 DRONE MARKET SIZE 2021-2026

4.1 Total Drone Market

4.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment

4.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

4.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method

4.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales

4.6 Recreational Drone Market by Segment

4.7 Recreational Drone Market by Unit Sales

4.8 Total Drone Market by Region & Country

5 COMMERCIAL DRONE REGULATIONS

5.1 How are Drones Regulated?

5.2 General Drone Rulemaking - Stakeholders

5.3 Regulatory Deep Dive - European Regulations Overview

5.4 Regulatory Deep Dive - US Regulations Overview

5.5 Regulatory Deep Dive - US and EU Regulatory Timeline

5.6 Country Specific Developments

5.7 Key Drone Regulation Challenges

6 EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1 Introduction

6.2 5G Technology

6.3 Automated Base Stations (Drone-In-A-Box Solutions)

6.4 Blockchain

6.5 Computer Vision

6.6 Fog Computing

6.7 IoT - The Internet of Things

Appendix: Industry Definitions



