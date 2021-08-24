New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Battery Market: By technology, Battery Capacity range, Applications : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130353/?utm_source=GNW

The battery market is developing with the advancement in mechanical items. Battery-worked electronic gadgets, for example, cell phones, remote gadgets, and others are required to be revived every now and then, which has turned into a pivotal factor impacting the development of compact battery showcase.



Convenient batteries are significantly utilized in many applications, for example, electric vehicles, backup power for telecom base stations and data centers or to power fork lifts, and others. Furthermore, increase in the interest in cell phones and tablets is driving the utilization of versatile batteries and has made them exceptional under the customer gadgets section. A rechargeable battery’s capacity is usually measured in mill amperes hours (mAh). Depending on the battery capacity, it is divided into various ranges, such as 5000mAh, 10000mAh, and others.



Factors such as growth in adoption of electric vehicles, increase in renewable sector, and sale of consumer electronics are expected to drive the growth of the portable battery market. Factors such as fire risk, high cost, and electrolyte leakage limit the growth of the global portable battery market. Advancements in technologies such as IoT-based devices and rise in demand for new medical and consumer products such as hearing aids, bands, digital watches are expected to be the opportunistic in portable battery market worldwide.



The global portable battery market is segmented based on technology, battery capacity, application, and region. The technology segment is divided into lead-acid, Nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion polymer, nickel-cadmium, and others. In the basis of battery capacity range, it is divided into 0-3000mAh, 3100-5000 mAh, 5100-10000 mAh, and others. The application segment is classified into smartphones, tablets, automotive, and others. Region wise the portable battery market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players operating in the global portable battery market are Samsung SDI, Panasonic, Toshiba, LG Chem, Tesla, A123 Systems, eCobalt Solutions, BYD, Contemporary Amperex technology, and Johnson Controls. These major companies are adopting a number of strategies such as product launch, research, developments in portable battery output and performance, and others to maintain position in the market. Samsung SDI and Toshiba focus on R&D in Lithium ion battery technology. A123 systems developed special phosphate Li-ion battery technology called LiFePO4 that delivers high energy density to enhance the life cycle of the battery.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The portable battery market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of major aircraft lighting protection industry participants.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technology

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride

Lithium Ion Polymer

Nickel Cadmium

Others (Phosphate Li-ion)



By Battery Capacity Range

0-3000mAh

3000-5000mAh

5100-10000mAh

Others (Range more than 10,000mAh)



By Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Automotive Applications

Others (Power Fork Lifts and Telecom Base Stations)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

LG Chem

Tesla, Inc.

A123 systems, LLC

eCobalt Solutions Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Johnson Controls

