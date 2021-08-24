Proactive news headlines including Alcidion Group, Aldoro Resources, ioneer and SUDA Pharmaceuticals

Sydney, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC) recorded record revenue of $25.9 million for the financial year ended on June 30, 2021, supported by strong growth in recurring revenues. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd’s (ASX:ARN) wholly owned subsidiary Aurum Resources Ltd has lodged a prospectus with ASIC to raise a minimum of $4.5 million and a maximum of $5 million in new equity via an IPO and ASX listing. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has awarded a major engineering and equipment supply contract to Veolia Water Technologies Inc for the development of its wholly-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, US. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) has taken another step in the commercialisation of ZolpiMist ® , a first-in-class oral spray of zolpidem tartrate to treat short-term insomnia, on entering an exclusive licence and distribution agreement for the Australian market. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has begun the process to divest its nickel tenure at Ravensthorpe, with new company NickelSearch set to debut on the ASX in early October. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has received firm commitments to raise $8.7 million via a placement of shares at $0.025 per share. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has updated the life of mine plan for Yaouré, one of its three flagship West African gold assets, forecasting annual production of 260,000 ounces. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has concluded ship specification engineering for its proposed 430-tonne pilot ship, which is designed to transport green hydrogen to capitalise on opportunities in the Asia Pacific and Europe. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has intersected shallow tin mineralisation at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain following the receipt of new assay data from drill hole Expn_055A. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) continues to add to the golden potential of its Bankan Gold Project in Guinea through broad, high-grade results of up to 34 metres at 3.7 g/t gold from 6 metres at the Bankan Creek deposit. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has brought the CH-6 well, part of the Cliff Head Oil Field in Western Australia, back into production. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) has strengthened its board with the appointment of Kirsty Rankin as a non-executive director and John Rankin as an executive director. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has been granted a trading halt with an announcement pending in regard to a proposed capital raising. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has found success during its latest round of metallurgical test-work on samples from the Lady Ethleen Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) and AuStar Gold Ltd have implemented the share scheme of arrangement and option scheme of arrangement that cements the merger between the two entities. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) has intersected 375 metres of nickel sulphide from 2 metres at the Ban Phuc DSS deposit within the wider Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in northern Vietnam, demonstrating the large bulk tonnage potential. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) remains focused on cementing its presence in Latin America and establishing further markets for lead product ZolpiMist ™ , an oro-mucosal spray formulation used for treating insomnia. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has intersected high-grade gold at depth and up to 1.4 kilometres northwest along strike from known mineralisation at its Sims Find gold prospect within the Barwidgee Gold Project, Western Australia. Click here

