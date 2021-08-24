Global Central Lab Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Lab Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global central lab market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global central lab market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global central lab market from 2020 to 2030.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global central lab market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global central lab market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global central lab market. Key players operating in the global central lab market are identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global central lab market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Central Lab Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by central lab market across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global central lab market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Outlook



6. Global Central Lab Market Analysis, by Product



7. Global Central Lab Market Analysis, by End-user



8. Global Central Lab Market Analysis, by Region

9. North America Central Lab Market Analysis



10. Europe Central Lab Market Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Central Lab Market Analysis



12. Latin America Central Lab Market Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Central Lab Market Analysis



14. Competition Landscape





Companies Mentioned





ACM Global Central Lab

Barc Lab (Cerba Research)

Bioscientia (Sonic Healthcare)

Celerion

CIRION BioPharma Research

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Lab Corp/Covance

Eurofins Central Laboratory

Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

ICON Central Labs.

INTERLAB Central Lab Services.

InVitro International

LabConnect

Medpace

MLM Medical Labs GmbH.

PPD

Q Solutions

Synevo Central Lab





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cqj77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.