Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size from 2018 to 2030. The Report also covers current Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, and market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2018–2030



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, and treatable disease characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation due to airway and/or alveolar abnormalities usually caused by significant exposure to noxious particles or gases.

The most common respiratory symptoms include dyspnea, cough, and/or sputum production; these symptoms may be under-reported by patients. The main risk factor for COPD is tobacco smoking, but other environmental exposures such as biomass fuel exposure and air pollution may contribute. Besides exposures, host factors predispose individuals to develop COPD. These include genetic abnormalities, abnormal lung development, and accelerated aging. COPD may be punctuated by periods of acute worsening of respiratory symptoms, called exacerbations. In most patients, COPD is associated with significant concomitant chronic diseases, which increase its morbidity and mortality. COPD is a long-lasting lung disease where the small airways in the lungs are damaged, making it harder for air to get in and out.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Diagnosis

COPD should be considered in any patient who has dyspnea, chronic cough or sputum production, and/or a history of exposure to risk factors for the disease. Spirometry is required to diagnose in this clinical context; the presence of a post-bronchodilator FEV1/FVC <0.70 confirms the presence of persistent airflow limitation and, thus, COPD in patients with appropriate symptoms and significant exposures to noxious stimuli. Although an important part of patient care, a physical examination is rarely diagnostic in COPD. Physical signs of airflow limitation are usually not present until significant lung function impairment has occurred, and detection based on physical examination has relatively low sensitivity and specificity. Several physical signs may be present in COPD, but absence does not exclude the diagnosis.

Spirometry is the most reproducible and objective measurement of airflow limitation. It is a noninvasive and readily available test. Despite its good sensitivity, peak expiratory flow measurement alone cannot be reliably used as the only diagnostic test because of its weak specificity. Good quality spirometric measurement is possible in any healthcare setting, and all health care workers who care for COPD patients should have access to spirometry.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment

Medical treatments of COPD include drugs, for example, nicotine replacement therapy, beta-2 agonists and anticholinergic agents (bronchodilators), combined drugs using steroids and long-acting bronchodilators, mucolytic agents, oxygen therapy, and surgical procedures such as bullectomy, lung volume reduction surgery, and lung transplantation. The goals of COPD treatment are to reduce hospitalizations, reduce and prevent exacerbations, decrease dyspnea, improve quality of life, slow disease progression, and reduce mortality. The mainstays of treatment are smoking cessation, when applicable, and pharmacotherapy with inhaled bronchodilators and corticosteroids. Additional therapies include oral phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors, vaccinations, pulmonary rehabilitation, and long-term oxygen therapy in hypoxic patients. Bronchodilators are used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The medicines come in many forms, with some forms requiring special instructions. There are several short-acting bronchodilators for COPD.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow Limitation, and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Key Findings

• The total diagnosed prevalent population of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in seven major markets was found to be 31,730,590 in 2020 and is anticipated to increase in 2030.

• The estimates suggest a higher diagnosed prevalence of COPD in the United States with 17,455,605 diagnosed cases in 2020, which might increase in 2030.

• The majority of cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are female as compared to male, in the US. But in EU-5 and Japan the diagnosed cases of males represents majority of the cases.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drug Chapters

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Marketed Drugs

Anoro Ellipta: GlaxoSmithKline/Theravance/Innoviva

Anoro Ellipta is a combination of umeclidinium, an anticholinergic, and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA), indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (FDA, 2013). Anoro Ellipta is a once-daily product approved in the US that combines two long-acting bronchodilators in a single inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

Incruse Ellipta/Encruse Ellipta: GlaxoSmithKline

Incruse Ellipta is an anticholinergic approved for the long-term once-daily maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. GSK’s once-daily anticholinergic, a type of bronchodilator also known as a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), is contained in the Ellipta inhaler. The FDA-approved strength is 62.5 mcg.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Emerging Drugs

Itepekimab (SAR440340/REGN3500/Anti-IL-33 mAb): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN3500 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin-33 (IL-33), a protein that is believed to play a key role in type 1 and type 2 inflammation. The drug is administered subcutaneously. Preclinical research showed REGN3500 blocked several markers of both types of inflammation. Regeneron and Sanofi are currently studying REGN3500 in respiratory and dermatological diseases where inflammation plays an underlying role.

Dupixent (Dupilumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Dupixent (dupilumab) is a monoclonal antibody targeting ? chain of the interleukin (IL)-4 receptor. It inhibits the biological effects of the cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, which are key drivers in the TH2 response (Sastre, 2018). Dupilumab is approved in the US to treat patients aged ?12 with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Outlook

Many people with COPD have mild forms of the disease for which little therapy is needed other than smoking cessation. Even for more advanced stages of the disease, effective therapy is available that can control symptoms, slow progression, reduce the risk of complications and exacerbations, and improve the ability to lead an active life. The goal in treating COPD is to help the person breathe easier and get back to regular activities; many treatments and lifestyle approaches can help. The patient may also try some natural and alternative treatment options. COPD treatment focuses on relieving symptoms, such as coughing, breathing problems, and avoiding respiratory infections. The treatments are often based on the stages of COPD.

There are certain lifestyle changes required to prevent COPD. Quitting smoking is the essential step in any treatment plan for COPD. Stopping smoking can keep COPD from getting worse and reducing the ability to breathe. In addition to this, physical activity can strengthen the muscles that help breathe and improve overall wellness.

Pharmacotherapy for COPD consisted of maintenance and reliever medications. Maintenance medications included inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), long-acting beta-agonist (LABA), fixed-dose combination ICS + LABA, tiotropium (TIO), and inhaled ipratropium or fixed-dose combination ipratropium + albuterol (collectively referred to as ipratropium [IPR]) etc. Reliever medications included short-acting beta-agonist (SABA), oral corticosteroid (OCS), nebulized ipratropium or combination ipratropium–albuterol (collectively referred to as nebulized ipratropium [nebIPR]), and antibiotics.

Several kinds of medications are used to treat COPD’s symptoms and complications that include bronchodilators, which relax the muscles around the airways. This helps open the airways and makes breathing easier. Most bronchodilators are taken through an inhaler. In more severe cases, the inhaler may also contain steroids to reduce inflammation. Some of the short-acting and long-acting bronchodilators that are used in management include Albuterol (ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and others), Ipratropium (Atrovent HFA), Levalbuterol (Xopenex), Aclidinium (Tudorza Pressair), Arformoterol (Brovana), Formoterol (Perforomist), etc.

Key Findings

• The market size of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in seven major markets was estimated to be USD 12,134 million in 2020, for the study period (2018–2030).

• The United States accounts for the largest market size of COPD, in comparison to EU5, and Japan.

• The expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of COPD.

• Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 617 million in 2020, while United kingdom had the lowest market size of COPD with USD 274 million each, in 2020.



“With the need to develop more advanced and specific treatment approaches, new treatments that go further than conventional therapeutical approaches (i.e., bronchodilators and classical anti-inflammatory drugs) have been developed for COPD. Bronchodilators are used to try to increase the size of the airway and improve symptoms, while anti-inflammatories, mainly corticosteroids and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitors, are aimed at reducing inflammation, one of the most significant pathogenic mechanisms in COPD.

The market size of the COPD has been categorized into three groups based on the type of therapies that are used and that might get launched, i.e., Monotherapies, Double combination therapies, and Triple combination therapies. The monotherapies are further categorized into Long Acting Bronchodilators (LABDs), Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors, and other monotherapies. In LABA, drugs like Striverdi Respimat, Arcapta/Onbrez, Serevent, and Brovana are there, and in LAMA class, molecules such as Spiriva (Spiriva HandiHaler and Spiriva Respimat), Tudorza Pressair, Incruse Ellipta, Yupelri, Seebri Neohaler, Lonhala Magnair etc. are included.

Among all LABAs, Tudorza is expected to experience a decline in sales in the US, due to the federal purchase, as Circassia discontinued its agreement with AstraZeneca in April 2020, under which Circassia has the commercial rights to sell Tudorza and Duaklir, in the US. But after the termination of this agreement the rights for these products are again transferred to AstraZeneca. Apart from Tudorza, several other therapies, like Incruse Ellipta, Lonhala Magnair, and Spiriva, are also expected to experience a market decline probably due to the more prescription of double and triple therapies. Spiriva was one of the leaders in the COPD market, but due to launch of double and triple therapy, and the entry of generics in the market, its market size started decreasing.

Those patients who fail to respond to monotherapies are then prescribed double or triple therapies. Among double therapies, the highly recommended combination that is being used by most patients is LABA+ICS. The double combination includes LABA+ICS (Symbicort, Breo Ellipta, Advair etc), and LABA+LAMA (Anoro Ellipta, Stiolto Respimat, and Bevespi Aerosphere). There are currently two triple combination therapies that are marketed in the US, i.e., Breztri and Trelegy Ellipta. It is expected that these triple combination will replace the usage of double combination as well as monotherapy.



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size and; market size by therapies in the United States.



EU-5 Market Outlook

The total Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan Market Outlook

The total Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are provided.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018–2030. The analysis covers the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stages. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include–SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), explaining its causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, genetic basis, and currently available therapies.

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) epidemiology and treatment.

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

• A detailed review of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market.



Report Highlights

• The robust pipeline with novel MOA and oral ROA, increasing prevalence, effectiveness of drugs as both mono and combination therapy will positively drive the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market.

• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Report Key Strengths

• 10 Years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market



• Drugs Uptake



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers

• SWOT analysis



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What was the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market share (%) distribution in 2018 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market is expected to grow at the 7MM level during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• What would be the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• What would be the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• What is the historical Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021–2030)?



Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) along with the approved therapy?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the US and Europe?

• What are the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety, and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stages of development for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• What are the 7MM historical and forecasted market of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?



