Insights on the Patient Portal Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Delivery Mode, and End-user and Geography

The "Patient Portal Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Delivery Mode, and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for electronic health records (EHRs) and rising use of smartphones are fueling the market growth. However, concerns regarding data privacy is hindering the growth of the patient portal market.



The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market.



The global patient portal market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, and end user. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. The integrated patient portals segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By delivery mode, the patient portal market is bifurcated into web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery. The web-based delivery segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. However, the cloud-based delivery segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the patient portal market is segmented into providers, payers, pharmacies, and others. The providers segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Center for Patient and Consumer Engagement, Society for Participatory Medicine, Association for Patient Experience, Institute of Patient and Family Centered Care, Patient Engagement Advisory Committee, and American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the patient portal market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patient Portal Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Patient Portal Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 SCAM PEST Analysis

4.2.5 MEA PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Patient Portal Market- Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

5.1.2 Rising Use of Smartphones

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Healthcare IT industry in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Patient Portal

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Patient Portal Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Patient Portal Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Patient Portal Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Patient Portal Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Patient Portal Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Standalone Patient Portals

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Standalone Patient Portals: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Integrated Patient Portals

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Integrated Patient Portals: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Patient Portal Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode

8.1 Overview

8.2 Patient Portal Market Revenue Share, by Delivery Mode (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Web-Based Delivery

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Web-Based Delivery: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Cloud-Based Delivery

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Cloud-Based Delivery: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Patient Portal Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Patient Portal Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Providers

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Providers: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Payers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Payers: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Pharmacies: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Patient Portal Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Patient Portal Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Patient Portal Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Cerner Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 McKESSON CORPORATION

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Optum, Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Epic Systems Corporation

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Greenway Health, LLC

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 CureMD Healthcare

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 General Electric Company

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

