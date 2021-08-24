New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anemia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129784/?utm_source=GNW



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2018–2030

Iron deficiency anemia



Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) Overview

Anemia is a condition that occurs when the quantity of red blood cells (RBCs) or hemoglobin concentration within them is lower than usual. Hemoglobin is required to transport oxygen, and if the patient has too few or malformed RBCs or not enough hemoglobin, the blood’s capacity to transport oxygen to the body’s tissues will be reduced.

Anemia is majorly characterized by a low number of RBCs and can cause weariness, shortness of breath, pallor, and weakness. RBC size, chronicity, and etiology are used to classify subtypes. Blood loss and decreased RBC production as observed in iron deficiency or increased RBC breakdown in hemolysis can all cause anemia. Iron deficiency has been estimated as the major cause of anemia.

The most common type of anemia is iron deficiency anemia (IDA), which happens when the body does not have enough iron. Iron is required to produce hemoglobin in the body. An insufficient amount of iron in the blood makes it difficult for oxygen to reach the entire body. Depending upon the amount of iron present, IDA can be classified into mild, moderate, and severe categories. Patients suffering from mild and moderate forms of the disease generally do not showcase any signs or symptoms. However, patients suffering from a severe form report symptoms like fatigue or tiredness, shortness of breath, or chest pain.

IDA is characterized by a lack of iron; this can be majorly due to low consumption of iron. Other causes of IDA include blood loss, the inability of the patient’s body to absorb iron, blood loss, any other comorbid condition, and others.



IDA Diagnosis

For IDA diagnosis, the doctor generally suggests a physical examination as well as recommends several blood tests. A complete blood count test is the preferred test to check the number of normal blood cells, iron, and the amount of ferritin present in the body.



IDA Treatment

Upon the diagnosis of IDA, the treatment begins. The treatment depends upon the patients’ characteristics and as well as the severity of the disease. Most of the patients are recommended iron supplements by doctors. These supplements can be either be oral (Auryxia, Accrufer and OTCs) or intravenous (Venofer, Monofer, Feraheme, and others). In extreme cases, patients have to undergo surgery or blood transfusion.



IDA Epidemiology

The IDA epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current IDA patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted IDA epidemiology [segmented as Total prevalent cases of IDA, Total diagnosed prevalent cases of IDA, Total IDA cases by gender, Total IDA cases by pathology, Severity specific diagnosed cases of IDA, and Total Treated cases of IDA] scenario of IDA in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country Wise- IDA Epidemiology

• In 2020, the total prevalent cases of IDA were 30,829,734 in the 7MM. The United States, in the same year, accounted for 9,313,895 cases. According to the analyst’s analysis, Japan had the highest prevalence of IDA cases in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 39% of the total 7MM cases in 2020.

• IDA is often underdiagnosed and undertreated, as some people may not have any symptoms at first. In the EU-5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of IDA were 4,277,646 in 2020. Many programs have been launched in an attempt to minimize the prevalence of IDA in the Western world. Screeni ng, health education, iron fortification of food, and increased usage of iron-rich baby formula are among them.

• Females are more likely to be afflicted by IDA than men. In 2020, the total IDA cases in women health were estimated around 2,060,787 in the 7MM. Among all the pathology related cause of IDA, IDA in chronic kidney disease have the highest patient pool in 2020.

• When a patient is diagnosed with IDA, an iron-rich diet and oral iron supplements can help treat the majority of mild-to-moderate IDA cases. In the 7MM, it is accessed that 9,266,923 cases received first-line oral therapies. Some of the patients who have received first-line oral treatments fail and move to second-line oral medications such as Feraccru (Accrufer) and Auryxia (Riona). Moreover, some proportion of patients who receive second-line oral treatments and who have severe IDA will proceed to IV iron therapy.



IDA Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the IDA report encloses the detailed analysis of IDA marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the IDA clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

IDA Approved Drugs

Auryxia (Riona/ KRX-0502/Ferric Citrate): Akebia Therapeutics

Auryxia is an iron-based, non-calcium, non-chewable compound with distinctive chemical characteristics and a mechanism of action that render it dually effective as a therapy in patients with CKD. The active ingredient present in the drug is ferric citrate, a small molecule.

It was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in September 2014 as a phosphate binder for the Hyperphosphatemia indication and was commercially launched in the US shortly thereafter. In 2017, it received marketing approval from the FDA for a second indication, the IDA Indication for the treatment of adult patients, and was commercially launched for this indication in the United States.

Feraccru/Accrufer (Ferric Maltol/ ST10): Shield Therapeutics

Feraccru/Accrufer is a novel oral product that addresses the needs of patients who cannot tolerate existing oral iron products and offers a clear alternative to IV iron therapy. The drug is formulated as a capsule of ferric maltol containing 30mg iron, Ferric maltol is a tightly bound iron complex which does not dissociate so it is well tolerated and delivers the iron to the duodenum where the body absorbs iron naturally. Unabsorbed ferric maltol passes harmlessly through the digestive system as an unaltered complex and is excreted. Therefore, the drug offers a convenient, well tolerated and efficacious oral treatment alternative to IV iron therapy, without the need for hospital-based administration. The company’s lead product, Feraccru/Accrufer, has been approved for use in the US, European Union, UK and Switzerland and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. In the European market the drug is marketed by the name of Feraccru.

Feraheme/Rienso (Ferumoxytol): AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Feraheme is an iron replacement product containing ferumoxytol for intravenous infusion. Ferumoxytol is a non-stoichiometric magnetite (superparamagnetic iron oxide) coated with polyglucose sorbitol carboxymethylether. The injection is a sterile aqueous colloidal product that is formulated with mannitol. It is a black to reddish brown liquid, and is provided in single-dose vials containing 510 mg of elemental iron. Feraheme received approval from the US FDA in June 2009 for use as an IV iron replacement therapy for the treatment of IDA in adult patients with CKD. Later on, the FDA expanded the label to include all eligible adult IDA patients.

Monofer (Iron Isomaltoside 1000/ Monoferric/ ferric derisomaltose/ NS-32): Pharmacosmos Therapeutics

Monoferric (ferric derisomaltose) is an intravenous iron replacement product, developed by Pharmacosmos Therapeutics. It is a complex of iron (III) hydroxide and derisomaltose, an iron carbohydrate oligosaccharide that releases iron. Iron binds to transferrin for transport to erythroid precursor cells to be incorporated into hemoglobin. The drug was approved in 30 countries outside of the US in 2009, later on in 2020 the US FDA granted approval to the drug for the treatment of IDA.

Ferinject/Injectafer (Ferric carboxymaltose/ VIT-45): Vifor Pharma

Ferinject (ferric carboxymaltose) is an intravenous (IV) iron indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency and IDA where oral iron is ineffective or cannot be used or when there is a clinical need to deliver iron rapidly. The active ingredient of the drug, ferric carboxymaltose, is composed of a poly-nuclear iron core stabilized by a carboxymaltose shell that ensures an effective iron utilization. When injected, this complex releases the iron, which will be either stored or exported in the blood plasma for transportation and utilization where it is needed. The drug developed by Vifor Pharma.

Venofer (Ferric Oxyhydroxide/Iron Sucrose): Vifor Pharma/American Regent

Venofer (iron sucrose (iron (III)-hydroxide sucrose complex) is a low-dose intravenous (IV) iron sucrose product, used for IV treatment of iron deficiency when oral iron preparations are ineffective or cannot be used e.g. in anemic dialysis patients. It is a nanomedicine, recognized by the US FDA. Scientific evidence demonstrates that nanomedicine similars have a different efficacy and safety profile compared with Venofer.

Note: Detailed Current therapies assessment will be provided in the full report of IDA



IDA Emerging Drugs

MPB-1514 (IOP Injection): MegaPro Biomedical

MPB-1514/ IOP Injection, developed by MegaPro Biomedical, is the non- sugar iron injection being developed for the treatment of IDA. It is highly secure as coated with PEG with good macrophage phagocytic results, high doses can be injected, which can effectively increase the number of red blood cells without frequent injections, providing greater convenience and compliance with doctor’s orders for patients. As per the company, the drug is currently the only non-sugar injection iron being studied.

IDAX (IHAT-02): Nemysis

IHAT-02/ IDAX (Nemysis), is novel oral iron formulation, the first natural ferritin mimic, where a tartrate salt is used to “dope” the ferrihydrite nanocore of ferritin, in an adipate buffer. IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate) is well absorbed and preserves the gut microbiome. Absorption studies and early nutritional trials in human have shown that IHAT is absorbed efficiently and corrects markers of iron deficiency, without the burden of gastrointestinal side effects. The product is able to closely mimic normal iron absorption in the gut.

Note: Detailed emerging therapies assessment will be provided in the final report.



Key Findings

The IDA market size in the 7MM is expected to change during the forecast period (2021–2030), at a CAGR of 3.7%. According to the estimates, the highest market size of IDA is found in the United States.



The United States Market Outlook

In United States, the total market size of IDA is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% during the study period (2018–2030).



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

In the EU-5 countries, the total market size of IDA is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.2% during the study period (2018–2030).



Japan: Market Outlook

In the Japan, the total market size of IDA is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.1% during the study period (2018–2030).



IDA Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs which are in pipeline include:

• MPB-1514: MegaPro Biomedical

• IDAX (IHAT-02): Nemysis

• Triferic: Rockwell Medical

• And others…..

Note: Detailed emerging therapies assessment will be provided in the final report.



IDA Drugs Uptake

Analysts Insight

In the early stages (mostly in mild to moderate IDA), patients are frequently prescribed with oral iron supplements, that comes in the form of tablets, pills, or syrups. There are numerous over-the-counter (OTC) oral iron treatments on the market. The adherence rate of the patients toward oral iron is low, as patients often face gastrointestinal side effects. If the patient has stopped responding to these medications or if their medication is no longer effectively working as it was used to, then in such cases, IV iron is suggested as the best option. But, IV iron often hamper the quality of life of patients and patients might have to visit the clinics for each administration. It is crucial to note that not all people can get IV irons in hospitals. When this issue is seen from the perspective of COVID-19, it gets much more problematic. According to the analyst’s Market Research, the volume of oral iron products (including OTC and approved) is larger than that of IV iron treatments, although the sales produced by IV therapies are higher. In 2018, IV iron treatments accounted for almost 90% of the entire IDA market size in the 7MM. IV irons have been on the market for quite some time and are facing the danger of generics, but making IV iron knockoffs is extremely difficult. In a nutshell, there has been an urgent need for new therapeutic options for patients who do not require IV iron and hospitalization for quite some time.

Access and Reimbursement Scenario in IDA

• Auryxia, is an oral drug, is covered by Medicare only under Part D. The company have gained broad access for Auryxia in the United States in both Medicare Part D and commercial channels. It is currently covered for the Hyperphosphatemia Indication in nine of the ten largest Medicare Part D plans. In September 2018, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, decided that Auryxia would no longer be covered by Medicare for the IDA Indication. While this decision does not impact CMS coverage of the Hyperphosphatemia Indication, it requires all Auryxia prescriptions for Medicare patients to undergo a prior authorization to ensure their use in the Hyperphosphatemia Indication. In October, 2019, the company filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against CMS and the US.

KOL-Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in IDA domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or IDA market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the IDA Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



