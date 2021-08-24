New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Dyspepsia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129783/?utm_source=GNW



The Functional Dyspepsia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Functional Dyspepsia symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Functional Dyspepsia symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2018–2030



Functional Dyspepsia Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Functional Dyspepsia Overview

Dyspepsia is a constellation of symptoms predominantly in the gastroduodenal region of the upper gastrointestinal tract. Functional dyspepsia is defined as at least 1 month of epigastric discomfort without evidence of organic disease found during an upper endoscopy, and it accounts for 70% of dyspepsia. The Rome diagnostic criteria classified Functional dyspepsia into two non-exclusive subtypes: postprandial distress syndrome (PDS) and epigastric pain syndrome (EPS).



The key symptoms of Functional dyspepsia are early satiety, postprandial fullness, epigastric pain, or burning. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite. Though Functional dyspepsia is a prevalent functional gastrointestinal disorder (FGID), it is often difficult to diagnose as it is caused by heterogeneous factors. The major pathogenesis of Functional dyspepsia includes infectious and post-infectious changes in the gut, abnormal gastric motility, visceral hypersensitivity, and psychosocial and genetic factors.







Functional Dyspepsia Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnoses available in the Functional Dyspepsia market to treat the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The Functional Dyspepsia market report thoroughly understands Functional Dyspepsia symptoms by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Functional Dyspepsia treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Functional Dyspepsia symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Management of dyspepsia symptoms relies upon pharmacologic treatments and non-pharmacologic approaches, including psychological and complementary interventions.



Eradication therapy should be offered to patients with functional dyspepsia who test positive for Helicobacter pylori. Other therapies with evidence of effectiveness include proton pump inhibitors, histamine-2 receptor antagonists, prokinetics, and central neuromodulators. However, the role of psychological therapies remains unclear.



Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

The Functional Dyspepsia symptoms epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends and assumptions.



Key Findings

The total incident cases of Functional Dyspepsia is increasing by 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2018–2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Functional Dyspepsia symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Prevalence of Functional dyspepsia, Type-specific cases of Functional dyspepsia, Age-specific Cases of Functional dyspepsia, and Gender-specific cases of Functional dyspepsia. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Functional Dyspepsia symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total number of prevalent cases of Functional Dyspepsia associated in 7MM countries was 48,959.8 in 2020.



Functional Dyspepsia Drug Chapters

The Functional Dyspepsia report’s drug chapter segment encloses the detailed analysis of Functional Dyspepsia early-stage (Phase- I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Functional Dyspepsia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Functional Dyspepsia Emerging Drug

Motilitone (DA-9701): Dong-A ST

Motilitone (DA-9701) is a new herbal drug consisting of Corydalis Tuber and Pharbitidis Semen, which has been developed to treat functional dyspepsia. The heterogeneous symptom pattern and multiple causes of functional dyspepsia have resulted in numerous drug target strategies for its treatment. DA-9701, with its multiple mechanisms of action, such as fundus relaxation, visceral analgesia, and prokinetic effects, improves functional dyspepsia symptoms in affected patients. While its safety profile is preferable to other treatments, its pharmacological effects also include conventional effects, such as enhanced gastric emptying and gastrointestinal transit.

Currently, the molecule is in the developmental phase in the United States, and Phase II was completed in 2018.

Products detail in the report…



Functional Dyspepsia Market Outlook

The report’s Functional Dyspepsia market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Functional Dyspepsia market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Functional Dyspepsia market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to view the market at first sight.

According to the analyst, the Functional Dyspepsia market in 7MM is expected to grow in the study period 2018–2030.

Due to the diverse clinical manifestations of Functional dyspepsia, for a majority of patients, the treatment is symptom-based. Eradication therapy should be offered to patients with Functional dyspepsia who test positive for H. pylori. Other therapies with evidence of effectiveness include proton pump inhibitors, histamine-2 receptor antagonists, prokinetics, and central neuromodulators. Though psychological therapies are helpful in some cases, psychological therapies as a clinical guideline are uncertain.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Functional Dyspepsia market in 7MM.

Functional Dyspepsia market size in the seven major markets was USD 1,799.9 million in 2020.



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Functional Dyspepsia market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Functional Dyspepsia in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Functional Dyspepsia market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan Market Outlook

The total Functional Dyspepsia market Size and market Size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Functional Dyspepsia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018–2030. The analysis covers the Functional Dyspepsia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase I, II, and III stages. It also analyses Functional Dyspepsia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, merger, licensing, and patent details for Functional Dyspepsia emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Functional Dyspepsia

Approaching reimbursement proactively can positively impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



The high treatment costs, including chemo and other therapies, affect patients’ affordability and access to these treatment options. Reimbursement is a crucial factor that affects the drug’s access to the market. Often, the decision to reimburse comes down to the drug price relative to the benefit it produces in treated patients.

The disease advocacy groups working in the area of Functional dyspepsia helps patients with medical billing, insurance coverage, and reimbursement issues. Also, financial assistance is available from both governments and pharmaceutical companies to help people who cannot afford the cost of their medications.

KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SMEs’ opinions working in the Functional Dyspepsia domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Functional Dyspepsia market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Functional Dyspepsia Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



• The report covers the descriptive overview of Functional Dyspepsia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology, and currently available therapies.

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Functional Dyspepsia is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will impact the current treatment landscape.

• A detailed review of the Functional Dyspepsia market, historical and forecasted, is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Functional Dyspepsia market.



• In the coming years, the Functional Dyspepsia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and the Favorable Environment for New Anti-infective Modalities, which would expand the market’s size to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Functional Dyspepsia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for Functional Dyspepsia. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Functional Dyspepsia market.

• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase I, II, and III), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, and launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.



