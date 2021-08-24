New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) Cancers - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129782/?utm_source=GNW





The HPV 16+ Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HPV 16+ Cancer symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current HPV 16+ Cancer symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a double-stranded DNA virus that infects squamous cells such as skin, oral, vaginal, anal, and nasal epithelium. The basal cells in the epithelium are the targets and, once infected, act as the reservoir for the virus. Viral replication occurs mainly in the epithelial cells that have completed cell division and are progressing to desquamation. Desquamation releases the viral particles and completes the viral replication cycle. Worldwide, the major oncogenic HPV subtypes are 16 and 18, which account for most of the HPV-related cancers.



HPV infects the squamous cells that line the inner surfaces of these organs. For this reason, most HPV-related cancers are a type of cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. Some cervical cancers come from HPV infection of gland cells in the cervix and are called adenocarcinomas.



HPV 16+ Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment



The treatment of most HPV infections involves agents that directly ablate the lesions (e.g., surgical excision, chemical ablation, and cryotherapy). Primary prevention of high-risk HPV-induced cancers is now possible via immunization with highly efficacious HPV vaccines.



It covers conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the HPV 16+ Cancer market to treat the condition. It also provides country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the seven major markets.



The HPV 16+ Cancer market report thoroughly understands HPV 16+ Cancer symptoms by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides HPV 16+ Cancer symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for HPV 16+ Cancer symptoms in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.



The epidemiology division’s HPV 16+ Cancer symptoms provide insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends and assumptions.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted HPV 16+ Cancer epidemiology segmented as the incident cases of HPV-induced cancer. The report includes the incident HPV-induced Cancer symptoms in the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



The total incident cases of HPV-induced Cancer in the 7MM were 99,392 in 2020.



The drug chapter segment of the HPV 16+ Cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of HPV 16+ Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the HPV 16+ Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Currently, there are three commercially available HPV vaccines: Cervarix, a bivalent HPV-16/18 vaccine; Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV-6/11/16/18 vaccine; and Gardasil9, a nonavalent HPV-6/11/16/18/31/33/45/52/58 vaccine. These components have been included in the forecast model to calculate the approximate revenue estimates during the study period [2018–2030].



One major player is PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, which combines the utility of the Versamune platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and Keytruda in a phase II study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. The current product targets HPV16-positive cancers, and upon successful proof of concept, will be broadened to address cancers caused by other oncogenic HPV types.



The HPV 16+ Cancer market outlook of the report helps build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted HPV 16+ Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of HPV 16+ Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to view the market at first sight clearly.



According to the analyst, the HPV 16+ Cancer market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018–2030.



This section includes a glimpse of the HPV-induced Cancer market in the 7MM. The market size of HPV-induced Cancer in the 7MM was USD 710 Million in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase during the study period (2018–2030).



This section provides HPV 16+ Cancer market size and market size by therapies in the United States.



The pipeline scenario is showing early promise with several therapeutic candidates at different stages of clinical development. Many new therapies for HPV 16+ Cancer are in development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action.



The total HPV 16+ Cancer market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided.



The total HPV 16+ Cancer market size and market size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018–2030. The analysis covers HPV 16+ Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.



This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows comparing the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stages. It also analyses HPV 16+ Cancer key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include ISA Pharmaceuticals’s ISA101b and PDS Biotechnology’s PDS0101 being assessed as potential therapies available in the market in the future.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, merger, licensing, and patent details for HPV 16+ Cancer emerging therapies.



While many individuals wait until their claim has been denied before seeking the services of a Social Security attorney, the patient should consider retaining legal representation before submitting the initial application. By working with an attorney or advocate, the patient will ensure that patient’s claim has sufficient supportive medical evidence and that it will be processed through the Compassionate Allowances program. An attorney will do their best to ensure that the patient receives Social Security Disability benefits as quickly as possible and help the patient avoid the lengthy disability appeal process.



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinions working in HPV 16+ Cancer domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or the HPV 16+ Cancer market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the market’s overall scenario and the unmet needs.



We perform a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the HPV 16+ Cancer Market using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



The report covers the descriptive overview of HPV 16+ Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HPV 16+ Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HPV 16+ Cancer is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of the HPV 16+ Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global HPV 16+ Cancer market



In the coming years, the HPV 16+ Cancer market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world, which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence HPV 16+ Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for HPV 16+ Cancer. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the HPV 16+ Cancer market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for HPV 16+ Cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.



What was the HPV 16+ Cancer Market share (%) distribution in 2018, and how would it look like in 2030?

What would be the HPV 16+ Cancer total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

What are the market’s key findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan and historical as well as forecasted epidemiology during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

At what CAGR, the HPV 16+ Cancer market is expected to grow in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

What would be the HPV 16+ Cancer market outlook across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

What would be the HPV 16+ Cancer market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of HPV 16+ Cancer?

What is the historical HPV 16+ Cancer patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of HPV 16+ Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about HPV 16+ Cancer?

At what CAGR is the population expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2030)?



What are the current options for the treatment of HPV 16+ Cancer?

What are the current treatment guidelines for treating HPV 16+ Cancer in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What are HPV 16+ Cancer marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety, efficacy, etc.?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of HPV 16+ Cancer?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of HPV 16+ Cancer?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stages of development to treat HPV 16+ Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the HPV 16+ Cancer therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for HPV 16+ Cancer and its status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for HPV 16+ Cancer?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of HPV 16+ Cancer?



