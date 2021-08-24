European $9.8 Bn Air Ambulance Services Markets to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing), by Model (Hospital-based, Community-based), by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European air ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors for driving the market.



Increasing government funding and initiatives to support air ambulance services in Europe, is stimulating market growth. For instance, recently in April 2021, Norway and the EU had planned to launch an air ambulance with a permanent base in Troms. As part of RescEU, this aircraft will be used to transport patients with severe infectious ailments across the EEA and the entire EU.

The aircraft will be integrated into the National Air Ambulance Services of Norway when not used in European assignments. Moreover, Ambulancezorg Nederland (AZN), the national sector institute for ambulance care, provides support to 25 Regional Ambulance Services (RAVs).



COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. An upsurge in demand for helicopter emergency medical services from hospitals, health insurance firms, assistance companies, and independent end-users is witnessed amidst COVID-19.

Moreover, rising investments in the healthcare domain due to COVID-19 will further boost market growth. For instance, in September 2020, the Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation received a 5-bladed Airbus H145 helicopter. The helicopter will help deliver comfort, simplicity, and connectivity and increase the useful load by 150 kg. It has also obtained certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the rotary-wing segment held the largest share in 2020, owing to the surge in demand for helicopter emergency medical services

In terms of model, the community-based segment is anticipated to a witness considerable growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising partnerships between private players and community health organizations

In Germany, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Objectives



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 4 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent market outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market

4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market driver analysis

4.3.1.1 Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

4.3.1.2 Increase in healthcare expenditure

4.3.1.3 Technological advancements

4.3.2 Market restraint analysis

4.3.2.1 Rise in treatment costs

4.4 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Analysis Tools

4.4.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

4.4.2 Porter's five forces analysis

4.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.5.1 Geographical expansion

4.5.2 Product launches

4.6 COVID-19 Market Impact

4.7 Market Entry Strategies

4.7.1 Tapping unmet needs



Chapter 5 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, by Type, 2016 to 2028

5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Rotary Wing

5.4.2 Fixed Wing



Chapter 6 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Model, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Model Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, by Model, 2016 to 2028

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Hospital-based

6.4.2 Community-based



Chapter 7 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Type, and Model, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot

7.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Competitive Analysis

Aero Medical Ambulance Service

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

REVA, Inc.

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Centreline AV Limited

Airbus S.A.S.

