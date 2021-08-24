New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Major Depressive Disorder- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129781/?utm_source=GNW



Major Depressive Disorder Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Major Depressive Disorder Overview

Major depressive disorder is a serious medical illness that disrupts a person’s mood, behavior, thought processes, apart from degrading physical health. MDD does not have a single cause and can be triggered, or it may occur spontaneously without being associated with a life crisis, physical illness or other risks.

In addition to the immediate symptoms of depression, MDD results in poor quality of life overall decreased productivity and can increase mortality from suicide. Social difficulties, including stigma, loss of employment, and marital conflict resulting from depression, can also occur. Anxiety Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and substance misuse are common co-occurring conditions that may worsen the existing depression and complicate treatment. Depression is considered a largely biological illness but can result from genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. Trauma, loss of a loved one, a difficult relationship, or any stressful situation may trigger depression, but depression can also occur without an obvious trigger.

It is diagnosed when an individual has a persistently low or depressed mood, anhedonia or decreased interest in pleasurable activities, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, lack of energy, poor concentration, appetite changes, psychomotor retardation or agitation, sleep disturbances, or suicidal thoughts. As per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5), an individual must have five of the symptoms mentioned above, of which one must be a depressed mood or anhedonia causing social or occupational impairment, to be diagnosed with MDD.



Major Depressive Disorder Diagnosis and Treatment

The treatment strategies for depression consist of pharmacological and non-pharmacological options, including psychotherapy, electroconvulsive therapy and transcranial magnetic stimulation. When the patient prefers psychotherapy, one of the following evidence-based interventions can be offered based on patient preference and availability: Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), Behavioral therapy/behavioral activation (BT/BA), Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), and Problem-solving therapy (PST). Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (except fluvoxamine), Serotonin–norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor are major classes of therapies prescribed to MDD patients

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnoses available in the Major Depressive Disorder market to treat the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States.

The Major Depressive Disorder market report thoroughly understands Major Depressive Disorder symptoms by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Major Depressive Disorder symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Major Depressive Disorder symptoms in the 7MM.



Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology division’s Major Depressive Disorder symptoms provide insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends and assumptions.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Major Depressive Disorder epidemiology segmented as the 12 months prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder, Gender-specific prevalent case of Major Depressive Disorder, Severity-specific prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder and Relapsed/refractory cases of Major Depressive Disorder. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Major Depressive Disorder symptoms in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country Wise- Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder in the 7MM were 43,845,330 in 2020.



Major Depressive Disorder Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Major Depressive Disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of Major Depressive Disorder marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Major Depressive Disorder clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Psychotherapy has been shown to affect depression, including attenuating depressive symptoms and improving quality of life. Therefore, several practice guidelines are increasingly recommending psychotherapy as a monotherapy or in combination with antidepressants.



Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs

AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is a novel, oral, patent-protected, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity under development to treat the major depressive disorder and another central nervous system (CNS) disorders. AXS-05 utilizes a proprietary formulation and dose of dextromethorphan and bupropion and Axsome’s metabolic inhibition technology to modulate the delivery of the components. The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted company’s New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the treatment of the major depressive disorder and has granted the application Priority Review.



Major Depressive Disorder Market Outlook

The Major Depressive Disorder market outlook of the report helps build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Major Depressive Disorder market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Major Depressive Disorder market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to clearly view the market at first sight.

According to the analyst, the Major Depressive Disorder market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018–2030.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) market in 7MM. The market size of MDD in the seven major markets was USD 3,960.6 million in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 8.91% for the study period (2018–2030).



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides a total of Major Depressive Disorder market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

The pipeline scenario is showing early promise with several therapeutic candidates at different stages of clinical development. Many new therapies for Major Depressive Disorder are in development, many of which have novel targets and better safety and efficacy profiles. The expected entry of LY03005 and AXS-05 will boost market growth during the forecast period.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan: Market Outlook

The total Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Major Depressive Disorder Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018–2030. The analysis covers Major Depressive Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.

This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows comparing the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses Major Depressive Disorder key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Major Depressive Disorder emerging therapies.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Major Depressive Disorder domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or the Major Depressive Disorder market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the market’s overall scenario and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Major Depressive Disorder Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



