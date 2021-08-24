Worldwide Automatic Tube Cleaning System Industry to 2028 - Growing Number of Desalination Projects Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automatic tube cleaning system market is expected to grow from US$ 110.08 million in 2020 to US$ 158.18 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2020 to 2028.



Automatic tube cleaning systems work continuously to eliminate the build-up of any deposits, reducing the frequency of costly maintenance shutdowns while optimizing equipment function. Rising operational efficiency of HVAC systems through automatic tube cleaning system installation drives the growth of the market. However, the design-related faults/limitations in some automatic tube cleaning systems restrain the market growth.



The global automatic tube cleaning system market is segmented on the basis of type and industry. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into automatic ball tube cleaning system and automatic brush tube cleaning system. The automatic ball tube cleaning system segment led the market in 2020. Based on industry, the market is segmented into power generation, oil & gas, commercial space, hospitality, and others. The commercial space segment led the market in 2020. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC led the automatic tube cleaning system market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe.



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment. The outbreak across the globe led to lockdown scenarios. This has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face up to a quarter of lag in industrial equipment supply chain. The manufacturing industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the globe lifted the various containment measure steadily to revive the economy. The production of the industrial equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the industrial equipment manufacturing including automatic tube cleaning system.



