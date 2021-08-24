New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Epidemiology forecast- 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129795/?utm_source=GNW





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Disease Understanding

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, and treatable disease characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation due to airway and/or alveolar abnormalities usually caused by significant exposure to noxious particles or gases.

The most common respiratory symptoms include dyspnea, cough, and/or sputum production; these symptoms may be under-reported by patients. The main risk factor for COPD is tobacco smoking, but other environmental exposures such as biomass fuel exposure and air pollution may contribute. Besides exposures, host factors predispose individuals to develop COPD. These include genetic abnormalities, abnormal lung development, and accelerated aging. COPD may be punctuated by periods of acute worsening of respiratory symptoms, called exacerbations. In most patients, COPD is associated with significant concomitant chronic diseases, which increase its morbidity and mortality. COPD is a long-lasting lung disease where the small airways in the lungs are damaged, making it harder for air to get in and out.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow Limitation, and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

• The total diagnosed prevalent population of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in seven major markets was found to be 31,730,590 in 2020 and is anticipated to increase in 2030.

• The estimates suggest a higher diagnosed prevalence of COPD in the United States with 17,455,605 diagnosed cases in 2020, which might increase in 2030.

• The majority of cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are female as compared to male, in the US. But in EU-5 and Japan the diagnosed cases of males represents majority of the cases.

• In the epidemiology model of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), there are multiple age groups referred ranging from 18–44 years, 45–54 years, 55–64 years, 64–74 years, and 75+ years, for COPD in the US. The highest was 4,601,558 in the age group 55–64 years, in 2020.

• In 2020, the US had 2,967,453, 8,727,802, 4,538,457 and 1,221,892 cases of GOLD 1, GOLD 2, GOLD 3, and GOLD 4.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), explaining its causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, and genetic basis.

• The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

• The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow Limitation, and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History.



Report Highlights

• 10-Year Forecast of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• 7MM Coverage

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow Limitation

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History



Key Questions Answered

• What are the disease risk, and burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• What is the historical Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

• Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021–2030)?



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2018–2030







