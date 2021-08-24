Kering - Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority - August 2021

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

August 24, 2021

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

Date

 		 

Total Number of

shares		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1Exercisable 2
 

August 15, 2021		 

125,017,916		 

177,812,812		 

177,513,101

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

