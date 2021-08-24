New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129794/?utm_source=GNW





ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Disease Understanding

Metastatic breast cancer is essentially a Stage IV breast cancer wherein cancer originates in breast tissue and then spreads to other body parts. The steroid hormone, estradiol, plays a vital role in breast cancer progression, and a majority of human breast cancers start as estrogen-dependent and express the estrogen receptor (ER). ER? is the major ER subtype in the mammary epithelium and plays a critical role in mammary gland biology and breast cancer progression.

Estrogen receptor alpha (ER?), encoded by the ESR1 gene, is a member of the nuclear hormone receptor superfamily that is expressed in ?70% of newly diagnosed breast cancers. Most of the breast cancers are ER? positive and are, therefore, treated with endocrine therapies. ESR1 mutations are acquired most frequently when aromatase inhibitors are used to treat advanced breast cancer are more frequently selected in cancers that progress after sensitivity to prior aromatase inhibitor therapy and are relatively rare in patients with intrinsic endocrine resistance.



ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosis

At the time of diagnosis, tumor tissue and baseline liquid biopsies could be used for mutation detection using sensitive next-generation sequencing or MPS. Following neoadjuvant therapy, ddPCR could be employed to confirm ESR1 mutations. ddPCR could also be used to monitor mutation status during hormone therapy via blood sampling during standard follow-up visits. These liquid biopsies could also be used to monitor emerging driver mutations and subclonal evolution during therapy which would affect hormone therapy sequencing and enable precision therapy on an individual basis. Plasma sample (ctDNA) and ddPCR technology are new and reliable for the determination of ESR1 mutation.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer, stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer, total diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer, and diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer scenario of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

• According to the analyst, in 2020, it is estimated that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer in the 7MM were 1,158,467. It was noted that among diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer in the 7MM, the maximum number of cases were occupied by the United States (494,584), in 2020.

• Based on the different stages of the disease, diagnosed prevalent population of HR+ breast cancer varied as 464,909 and 29,675 for early-stage and distant/metastatic stage breast cancer cases, respectively in the United States for the year 2020.

• In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer were 341,748 in 2020. That also includes early-stage cases which progressed to metastatic stage.

• In 2020, the diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer in the US were 145,902, these cases also included early-stage cases which progressed to metastatic. The diagnosed prevalent metastatic breast cancer cases are likely to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.17%.

• In the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer was 24,575 in 2020 which included 17,654 cases from first-line and 6,920 cases from the second line.

• Among EU-5 countries, Germany captured the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer with 6,585 cases, followed by France (5,534 cases) and Italy (5,278 cases) in 2020. Spain consistently showed to possess the least cases among other EU5 countries throughout the study period (2018–2030).

• In Japan, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer was 7,426 in 2020 which included 5,335 cases from first-line and 2,091 cases from the second line of treatment.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, explaining various diagnostic approaches.

• The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer.

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

• The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM total diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer, stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer, total diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer, and diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer.



Report Highlights

• 10-Year Forecast of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

• 7MM Coverage

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer

• Stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HR-positive breast cancer

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer

• Diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer



Key Questions Answered

• What are the disease risk and burdens of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer?

• What is the historical ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer?

• Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer during the forecast period (2021–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021–2030)?



Reasons to buy

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer report will allow the user to -

• Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology forecast.

• The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

• The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2018–2030





