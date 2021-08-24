New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Dyspepsia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129793/?utm_source=GNW





Functional Dyspepsia Disease Understanding

Dyspepsia is a constellation of symptoms predominantly in the gastroduodenal region of the upper gastrointestinal tract. Functional dyspepsia is defined as at least one month of epigastric discomfort without evidence of organic disease found during an upper endoscopy, and it accounts for 70% of dyspepsia. The Rome diagnostic criteria classified into two non-exclusive subtypes: postprandial distress syndrome (PDS), and epigastric pain syndrome (EPS).



The key symptoms of are early satiety, postprandial fullness, epigastric pain, or burning. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite. Though is a prevalent functional gastrointestinal disorder (FGID), it is often difficult to diagnose as it is caused by heterogeneous factors. The major pathogenesis of includes infectious and post-infectious changes in the gut, abnormal gastric motility, visceral hypersensitivity, and psychosocial and genetic factors.



Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

The Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.



Key Findings

The total incident cases of Functional Dyspepsia patients are increasing by 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2018–2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Functional Dyspepsia symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Prevalence of Functional Dyspepsia, Type-specific cases of Functional Dyspepsia, Age-specific Cases of Functional Dyspepsia, and Gender-specific cases of Functional Dyspepsia. The report includes the incident scenario of Functional Dyspepsia symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Prevalent cases of Functional Dyspepsia associated in 7MM countries were 48.959.8 in 2020.

• As per the estimates, the United States has the largest prevalent population of Functional Dyspepsia (FD).

• Among the EU5 countries, Italy had the highest prevalent cases of Functional Dyspepsia (FD), followed by Germany. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent cases with 3,027.4 cases in 2020.



Scope of the Report

• The Functional Dyspepsia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

• The Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of Functional Dyspepsia ’s risk factors and global trends in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

• The report provides insight into Functional Dyspepsia ’s a historical and forecasted patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Functional Dyspepsia.

• The report provides the segmentation of the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology by the prevalence of in 7MM.

• The report provides the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology segmentation by Type-specific cases of in 7MM.

• The report provides the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology segmentation by Age-specific Cases of in 7MM.

• The report provides the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology segmentation by Gender-specific cases of in 7MM.



Report Highlights



• 10-year Forecast of Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology

• 7MM Coverage

• Prevalence of Functional Dyspepsia

• Type-specific cases of Functional Dyspepsia

• Age-specific Cases of Functional Dyspepsia

• Gender-specific Cases of Functional Dyspepsia



KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SMEs’ opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population about Functional Dyspepsia?

• What are the key findings of the Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology across 7MM, and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

• What would be the total number of Functional Dyspepsia patients across the 7MM during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

• Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

• At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by 7MM during the forecast period (2018–2030)?

• What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Functional Dyspepsia?

• What are the currently available treatments for Functional Dyspepsia?



Reasons to buy

The Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology report will allow the user to -

• Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Functional Dyspepsia market.

• Quantify patient populations in the global Functional Dyspepsia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Functional Dyspepsia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

• Understand the magnitude of the Functional Dyspepsia population by its prevalence.

• Understand the magnitude of the Functional Dyspepsia population by its Type-specific cases.

• Understand the magnitude of the Functional Dyspepsia population by its Age-specific cases.

• Understand the magnitude of the Insomnia population by its Gender-specific cases.

• The Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

• The Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2018–2030

Functional Dyspepsia has been reported to affect an estimated 21% of the general population, with prevalence varying from 29.5% when using broad historical definitions (i.e., any upper gastrointestinal symptoms, including reflux) to 7.6% when using the symptoms defined by the Rome III committee (i.e., epigastric pain or burning [or both], postprandial fullness or early satiety [or both]). More than 70% of people with dyspepsia undergoing endoscopy will have no identifiable organic pathology to account for their symptoms and will be diagnosed with functional dyspepsia, which can be further sub-grouped into epigastric pain syndrome (EPS), postprandial distress syndrome (PDS), and the overlapping variant.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129793/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________