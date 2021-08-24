Wedge Joins isolved Integration Marketplace to Enhance Video Interviewing Functionality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, announced today that it has launched its add-on application within the isolved Integration Marketplace. Wedge brings video interviewing functionality to isolved People Cloud, an intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform. Based on real customer reviews on G2, isolved is a Leader in Human Resource Management Systems for seven consecutive quarters, with Wedge named a High Performer for Summer 2021.



Together, Wedge and isolved expedite critical steps in the talent acquisition lifecycle, enabling recruiters to connect with a higher volume of candidates in less time. Designed to support hiring at scale, Wedge and isolved work together seamlessly, delivering fast, flexible experiences to supercharge the recruiting process and improve outcomes.

Wedge CEO Matt Baxter shared, “As more and more people return to the labor force or seek new opportunities, talent acquisition professionals need solutions that empower the recruiting process and help make new hires faster. In joining the isolved Integration Marketplace, Wedge enables isolved Attract & Hire users to speed up screening and interviewing through on-demand video that allows candidates to record on their time and hiring teams to review on their time.”

To become a certified isolved Integration Partner, Wedge and isolved validated the integration for security, usability and customer need. For the latter, when isolved surveyed 500 human resources (HR) leaders , the top-three expectations of an HCM platform were: (1) that the technology is a full end-to-end platform; (2) that the company can grow with the platform; and (3) that it integrates with other HR tech solutions.

isolved meets those expectations with pre-vetted integrations like with Wedge. The integration enhances and extends isolved People Cloud by bringing video screening functionality to mutual customers.

“When we talk about the ‘new normal’ video plays an integral role in talent acquisition,” said Kelli Rico, VP of product management at isolved. “We’re proud to partner with Wedge to not only modernize the candidate experience but also get customers the talent they need, faster.”

To learn more about the integration, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/partners/isolved.

About Wedge

Built for the demands of modern recruiting, Wedge is the video screening solution that helps companies make authentic connections with candidates – anytime, anywhere, any device. With custom interview options, world-class support and simple pricing combined with leading ATS integrations, Wedge serves as a stress-free filter to identify top talent. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .