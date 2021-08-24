Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske Makes Election Tour Stop in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Bea Bruske will be in Halifax on Wednesday, August 25 as part of the Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour. Over the next four weeks, Bruske will criss-cross the country in support of candidates who are focused on a workers-centred recovery.



On Wednesday, Bruske will join local labour leaders and volunteers to canvass in support of New Democrat candidate Lisa Roberts.

“Here in Halifax, in Nova Scotia, and across Canada, the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare existing inequalities,” said Bruske. “This federal election is about who can lead a recovery that leaves no one behind. This means supporting candidates who prioritize creating affordable housing, ending the underfunding of health care and making sure everyone in Canada can afford needed prescription medicine. We need a recovery focused on alleviating inequality and providing decent work for all.”

With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions believe it is crucial to challenge candidates across the country to commit to an equitable recovery that makes sure workers aren’t left behind. The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet and afford housing, groceries, or pay for their medicine if they get sick.

“Canada’s unions support candidates who are committed to making life more affordable for workers and their families. This means creating good jobs that offer decent wages, benefits, and a path to unionization. Candidates must also commit to strengthening the public health care system by adding universal pharmacare and disaster-proofing our social safety net with investments in child care and affordable housing,” concluded Bruske.

What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Halifax, Lisa Roberts Where: Starting at 6440 Quinpool Rd, Halifax NS B3L 1A8 When: Wednesday, August 25 at 5:00 pm Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

