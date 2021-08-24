English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 August, 2021 at 2:00pm EEST

Verkkokauppa.com strengthens its management team to support strategy implementation and business development

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj focuses on putting its new strategy into action, refreshes the composition of its management team and appoints a new Chief Strategy and Development Officer.

Jyrki Tulokas (KTM) has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to his new position, Jyrki worked at F-Secure in several management positions and has been a member of the management team since 2016, serving as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Cyber Security Products and Services, and, most recently, as CTO. In his new role at Verkkokauppa.com, Jyrki will become a member of the management team, reporting to the company's CEO. He will start in his new position on September 1, 2021.

Henrik Weckström (DI), Verkkokauppa.com CTO since 1999 and a member of the management team since 2008, is taking up a new role within the company in systems development.

Kalle Koutajoki (DI), Verkkokauppa.com Chief Sales Officer and a member of the Management team since 2019, has been appointed Chief Strategy and Development Officer. Kalle will remain a member of the management team, taking on the responsibility of coordinating strategy development projects and developing new business models in his new role.

Pekka Litmanen (BBA, MBA) has been appointed Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to his new position, Pekka worked as SVP, Head of Customer Relationships at SOK. Pekka has extensive experience in the development of e-commerce, customer experience and customer loyalty. Pekka will report to the company's CEO and become a member of the management team, starting in his new position on October 11, 2021.

"I'm very happy that Jyrki and Pekka are bringing their strong expertise and extensive experience to further strengthen the Verkkokauppa.com management team. Together with our employees, we are continuing to implement our strategy with determination, working towards our goals and striving to serve our customers as a pioneer of e-commerce through continuous innovation and development. I warmly welcome our new reinforcements Jyrki and Pekka, as well as Kalle in his new role leading the company's key strategic development projects.

As a result of these appointments, the Verkkokauppa.com management team will comprise following members as of October 11, 2021:

Panu Porkka, CEO

Mikko Forsell, CFO

Miika Heinonen, Logistics Director

Vesa Järveläinen, Commercial Director

Kalle Koutajoki, Chief Strategy and Development Officer

Pekka Litmanen, Chief Experience Officer

Seppo Niemelä, Marketing and Communications Director

Saara Tikkanen, HR Director

Jyrki Tulokas, Chief Technology Officer

