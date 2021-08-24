Certell Launches Poptential™ Social Studies Curriculum That Leverages Digital Storytelling

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonprofit Certell, Inc., has launched Poptential™, a family of free social studies courses that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning by today’s digital native students. Click to tweet.



Poptential is the evolution of Certell’s popular online curriculum used by more than 28,000 teachers in 50 states. Available courses include American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics.

“Poptential is the natural progression for Certell as we develop new ways to reach today’s digitally savvy learners with sensible and entertaining curriculum,” said Frederic Fransen, CEO of Certell, Inc. “This approach has been proven to be effective in imparting knowledge and teaching students how to think critically.”

According to a recent study conducted by Project Tomorrow®, 90% of teachers using Poptential say it increases their effectiveness in the classroom, and 84% of students say the pop culture references help them learn.

“Certell’s Poptential is a comprehensive and dynamic curriculum that connects with student interest and teacher goals,” said Andrew Jones, social studies teacher at Fishers High School, in Fishers, Ind. “The match made between pop culture and timeless concepts make this a win for both of us. I have been well-served by the teacher content and commend it to others.”

Poptential courses include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Courses are standards based and developed by social studies teachers.

Each course includes a teacher edition ebook and student edition ebooks. The teacher edition is organized by monthly units, weekly modules and daily lessons. The curriculum is set to school calendars and compatible with popular classroom apps.

The student edition includes video clips, audio excerpts and reading assignments that are digestible and instructive. The courses are designed so students can do the reading and consume the multimedia at home, then come to class ready for discussion.

Content is available via Certell’s PostPossible™ platform, which allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. PostPossible also gives teachers and administrators realtime analytics on student learning to help teachers refine lessons and better understand the progress of individual students.

Poptential courses are available free at www.certell.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to create informed and engaged citizens by supporting innovative teachers who are disrupting the traditional civic education system. Certell is the creator of Poptential, a family of free social studies courses that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning. Poptential is used by teachers in all 50 states. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

