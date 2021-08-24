Abel Noser Acquires Trade Informatics

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of multi-asset trade analytics and agency-only brokerage services, today announced it has closed on its previously publicized acquisition of Trade Informatics LLC, a New York based firm offering equities trade cost analysis (TCA), consultative solutions, and a broker-neutral systematic execution platform. With this acquisition, Abel Noser continues to strengthen its position as a market share leader and innovator in the institutional financial services industry. As noted previously, Trade Informatics brands including TAP Trade Analysis and START Systematic Trading will be added to Abel Noser’s product lineup.

“We are excited to have the Trade Informatics organization join in Abel Noser’s efforts to provide the most comprehensive suite of independent trade analysis products and agency-only brokerage services available," commented Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. “The company brings with it not just years of analytical experience in managing and controlling equity trading and execution services, but also a group of employees who share our unwavering commitment to reducing the cost of trading for the institutional investment community.”

“As a team, we are looking forward to merging our collective experience to provide superior data and analytics,” said Matthew Celebuski, CEO of Trade Informatics who will now be serving as Global Head, Electronic Products Group. “We are very pleased to join with Abel Noser who, like our firm, has focused over many years on providing top-notch alpha preservation strategies and business intelligence.”

“The DNA of both firms is the application of data and trade cost analytics to create superior execution algorithms for our clients,” commented Doug Rivelli, President of Abel Noser, LLC, the firm’s brokerage entity. “We both pride ourselves in our innovative trading and analytics solutions as well as a client-focused approach in today’s very dynamic marketplace.”

“Additionally, Trade Informatics adds complementary analysis and experience to Abel Noser’s leadership in multi-asset trade analytics, regulatory oversight and trade surveillance,” remarked Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser. “Our consolidation will establish the largest trade data universe of its kind with unparalleled peer group comparisons while leveraging a centralized industry-leading software platform with enhanced scope, functionality, performance and report customization.”

About Abel Noser Holdings, LLC

Abel Noser has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Abel Noser Solutions, the company’s analytics subsidiary, is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with hundreds of global clients subscribing to its multi-asset TCA and compliance products through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, the company’s registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, provides a wide range of trading, transition management, and analytics services to institutional asset owners, investment managers and brokers. Abel Noser was recently named the Top "Best-in-Class" Vendor in the Global Multi-Asset Class TCA Aite Matrix Report. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.