EWE Selects Federos to Transform Network Operations

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federos® , a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services for many of the world’s largest service providers and enterprises, announced today that EWE TEL GmbH has selected Assure1® — Federos’ flagship Unified Service Assurance solution — to transform their network operations with a focus on improving operational efficiency and providing high quality services.



EWE TEL offers high-speed internet, mobile and landline telephone services, online TV, and corporate and computing center services in Germany. It is a subsidiary of the Oldenburg-based energy and telecommunications group EWE AG.

Assure1 combines fault, performance, topology, and service management into a single, unified platform, which will allow EWE TEL to detect incidents promptly and proactively across all network domains, solve service issues faster, and increase customer satisfaction.

“We selected Assure1 from Federos to leverage the solution’s real-time intelligence to understand and address any degradation of service before it impacts our customers. Our teams will be able to better understand network activities and service status in real-time so appropriate actions can be taken quickly,” said Mitja Thomas, project manager for the modernization of the OSS stack, EWE TEL. “With Assure1’s end-to-end, cross-domain view of the entire network, we expect to improve our MTTI/MTTR, which is crucial to providing outstanding customer experience.”

“We are honored to have EWE TEL select Federos to streamline its network operations environment,” said Keith Buckley, CEO, Federos. “We look forward to helping EWE TEL realize the benefits of Assure1, and are confident its new actionable intelligence will help them to simplify and transform their network operations.”

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on. They accomplish this by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them simplify, automate, and transform their operations to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, visit: https://www.federos.com

About EWE

EWE is an innovative service provider active in the business areas of energy, telecommunications and information technology. With over 9,100 employees and sales of EUR 5.6 billion in 2020, EWE is one of the largest utility companies in Germany. The company, based in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, is primarily owned by the local government. It provides electricity to around 1.4 million customers in northwest Germany, Brandenburg and on the island of Rügen, as well as parts of Poland, and supplies natural gas to almost 0.7 million customers. It also provides approximately 0.7 million customers with telecommunications services. EWE plays a pioneering role in the areas of climate protection and digital participation. To this end, the Group will invest over one billion euros in the expansion of the fibre-optic infrastructure in the coming years and four billion euros in the erection of new wind turbines. It is also a leader in the development of hydrogen infrastructure. More information on EWE can be found at https://www.ewe.com/en/.