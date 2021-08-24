Creative Outlier Air V3: We Made it Personal

Milpitas, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Outlier Air V3, the latest addition to its best-selling true wireless in-ear series. Redesigned with a sleeker and better-fitting form factor, these sweatproof earbuds are lighter, yet feature meatier improvements from its predecessor – including beefier audio quality and battery life, ambient noise control, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, quad microphones and wireless charging. Above all, the Outlier Air V3 comes with the new Creative app, offering users a high level of personalization with its functions.

Bigger Audio, Just the Way You Like It

The Creative Outlier Air V3 has gone big on audio quality improvement, with all-new 6mm bio-cellulose drivers powering audio with detailed highs, well-balanced mids and immersive bass – perfect for keeping users pumped up through their workout routines. This is complemented by the new Ambient Mode and Active Noise Reduction features - through the Creative mobile app, users have full control if they want to be fully immersed in their music, shut out environment noise for important calls, or be more aware of their crowded surroundings when out jogging. The app also features a wide range of equalizer adjustments so that users can tweak their audio to suit the mood – either to pump up the bass for a grueling workout, or to accentuate the tone for an evening of relaxation.

The touch controls on the earbuds are naturally sensitive to tap commands, which can be customized according to user preferences on the app, so that each Outlier Air V3 is truly the user’s own.

Charging Almost not Needed

Great audio simply means nothing to users if it cannot last long enough. The Creative Outlier Air V3 retains the series hallmark of great battery life, boasting up to 10 hours per charge and 40 hours in total – making it a great companion for that Netflix binge during long commutes, or a music marathon to accompany a long-distance cycling trip.

The call quality on these earbuds has also been improved, with quad microphones (two on each earbud) enabling better voice pick-up and background noise reduction, so that users can fully enjoy long heart-to-heart calls wherever they are.

The wearability of the Outlier Air V3 remains top-notch - these earbuds come with different soft silicone ear tip sizes designed to match varying ear shapes to achieve the optimal seal for maximum comfort. It is also lighter than ever, weighing just 5.2g.

Holographic Audio – Try It!

Creative Outlier Air V3 supports Super X-Fi READY* - a free preview version of this technology, which is available through the Creative app.

Users can enjoy Super X-Fi headphone holography, which recreates a multi-speaker system soundstage, on local content inside their phones.

*Super X-Fi READY does not support streaming content like YouTube, Spotify etc. For the full experience, users should consider products like SXFI AIR GAMER, SXFI TRIO or other Super X-Fi products.

Pricing and Availability

The Creative Outlier Air V3 is launching at a promotional price of US$59.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/OutlierAirV3

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

# # #

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

Attachment