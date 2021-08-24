Dialysis Market in the U.S. revenue to cross USD 50 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “U.S. Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Service (Equipment, Consumables, Services), End-use (In-center Dialysis, Home Dialysis), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of dialysis in the United States will cross $50 billion by 2027. Increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) will accelerate the market growth during the forecast timeline.

Increasing incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the U.S. will spur the market expansion during the forecast period. According to the University of Michigan Health, the U.S. has one of the highest rates of kidney failure across the globe requiring dialysis or transplantation for end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In 2017, total 124,500 new ESRD patients were registered in the U.S. Therefore, rising prevalence of such diseases will upsurge the demand for dialysis treatment. Similarly, according to the Dialysis Patients Citizens Education Center data, California, Texas, Florida and New York among others have higher number of patients suffering with end stage renal diseases. The majority of them require dialysis treatment, this results in additional demand for dialysis every year.

The hemodialysis segment in the U.S. dialysis market is expected to witness 6.5% growth rate through 2027. Hemodialysis is a treatment for advanced renal failure that can enable patient to live a normal life despite failing kidneys. Hemodialysis procedure filter salt, waste and fluid from patient blood using a dialysis machine and a specific filter called a dialyzer or an artificial kidney.

The U.S. dialysis market for service segment accounted for USD 25 billion in 2020 led by the rising number of treatment centers and development of home-based services. Additionally, availability of effective dialysis services in home settings as well as dialysis centers has led to an increased demand for such services.

The in-center dialysis segment is poised to showcase around 6% CAGR till 2027. The patients at in-centers can relax, read and socialize with other patients and staff that improves their treatment efficacy and overall health. Furthermore, increasing adoption of in-center dialysis treatment is attributed to the presence of skilled kidney care healthcare professionals delivering the best care possible will further surge the segment growth.

Georgia dialysis market accounted for around USD 1 billion in 2020 on account of the large patient population suffering from chronic kidney diseases. As compared to other regions Georgia reflects the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease that is predicted to foster the market progression. Different market players focus on several initiatives to improve dialysis patient care.

Some of the eminent companies operating in the U.S. dialysis market are Nipro Corporation, Toray, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DaVita Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Olympus Dialysis, Sanderling Renal Services and US Renal Care among others. These market leaders are focusing on product launches and strategic partnerships to gain a higher revenue share.

Some major findings of the U.S. dialysis market report include:

Increasing number of dialysis centers coupled with favorable reimbursement policies will propel the industry growth.

Rising prevalence of coronavirus infection and subsequent renal failure increases the demand for dialysis services and products.

Growing acceptance of technologically advanced products for effective treatment of kidney disorders is set to drive the industry expansion in the coming years.

The U.S. is the most affected country in the world by COVID-19. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. dialysis market was moderate. This impact is mainly due to the lockdown and many patients especially those with end-stage renal illness, have experienced a delay in diagnosis and treatment which has resulted in fewer hospital visits.

However, growing concerns regarding product recall may hinder the market value to a certain extent.

