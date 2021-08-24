Outlook on the Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Global Market to 2026 - Featuring JFE Steel, Safal Steel and POSCO Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global zinc coated steel sheets market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global zinc coated steel sheets market to grow with a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on zinc coated steel sheets market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on zinc coated steel sheets market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global zinc coated steel sheets market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global zinc coated steel sheets market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand from end-use industries

Increased demand from construction sector due to growing urbanization and a rising population

2) Restraints

Volatility in the prices

3) Opportunities

New investments in metallic-coated steel being carried out mostly in Asia & the US

Segment Covered

The global zinc coated steel sheets market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Type

Sheets and Strips

Structures

Pipes and Tubes

The Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Application

Construction

Automobile

Home Appliances

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the zinc coated steel sheets market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the zinc coated steel sheets market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global zinc coated steel sheets market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market



4. Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Type

5.1. Sheets and Strips

5.2. Structures

5.3. Pipes and Tubes



6. Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Application

6.1. Construction

6.2. Automobile

6.3. Home Appliances

6.4. Others



7. Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Region 2020-2026

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. JFE Steel Corporation

8.2.2. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.2.3. Safal Steel

8.2.4. Precision Steel Warehouse

8.2.5. SSAB AB

8.2.6. Curtis Steel Co., Inc.

8.2.7. POSCO

8.2.8. Essar Steel

8.2.9. China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

8.2.10. Angang Steel Company Limited



