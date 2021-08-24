Global Solar Panel Recycling Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global solar panel recycling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global solar panel recycling market to grow with a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on solar panel recycling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on solar panel recycling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global solar panel recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global solar panel recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising environmental concerns

Government policies for the safe disposal of solar panels

2) Restraints

A lack of general awareness and interest in the developing nations of the Asia-Pacific region

3) Opportunities

The aging older installations

Segment Covered

The global solar panel recycling market is segmented on the basis of type, process, and shelf life.

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

Thin Film

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

Mechanical

Laser

Thermal

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

Normal Loss

Early Loss

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the solar panel recycling market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the solar panel recycling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global solar panel recycling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Solar Panel Recycling Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Process

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Shelf Life

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Solar Panel Recycling Market



4. Solar Panel Recycling Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

5.1. Thin Film

5.2. Monocrystalline

5.3. Polycrystalline



6. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

6.1. Mechanical

6.2. Laser

6.3. Thermal



7. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

7.1. Normal Loss

7.2. Early Loss



8. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

8.1.3. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

8.1.4. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

8.2.3. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

8.2.4. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

8.4.3. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

8.4.4. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Solar Panel Recycling Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Silrec Corporation

9.2.2. Envaris

9.2.3. Silcontel

9.2.4. Rinovasol

9.2.5. First Solar Inc.

9.2.6. Reiling Group

9.2.7. Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

9.2.8. ECS Refining LLC

9.2.9. Canadian Solar, Inc.

9.2.10. Reclaim PV Recycling

