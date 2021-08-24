Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Report 2021 with Focus on US, Germany, UK, China, & India

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Research Report: By Service Type, Category, Business Model, Subscriber - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global revenue generated by MVNO market will witness a 7.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, to reach $139,663.0 million in 2031
The rising demand for triple-play services, innovative distribution strategies and segment targeted pricing of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and increasing requirement for low-cost mobile plans are the key factors behind the growth of the MVNO market.
Though MVNOs retained the majority of their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with connectivity being essential for businesses, as well as individuals, the closure of stores led to a decline in the addition of new customers. As a result, the MVNO market was negatively affected during the pandemic.
The bifurcations of the MVNO market on the basis of subscriber are enterprise and consumer. Of these, the consumer bifurcation, which dominated the industry in 2020, is predicted to continue on this path till 2031. This is credited to the rising mobile device sales and increasing number of mobile service subscribers. These developments are being accompanied by the growing usage of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming, webgames, and virtual meetings. As a result, telecom companies are investing to improve the network connectivity.
Throughout the forecast period, Europe is predicted to be the largest MVNO market. The high disposable income of Europeans allows market players to charge a higher price for their services. On the other hand, the rising competition in the region among MVNOs has somewhat led to a decline in service rates, which are still higher than in other parts of the world. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by the growing demand for integrated services, including voice over internet protocol (VoIP).
In order to dominate the competition, MVNO market players are widening their service portfolio. For instance, In March 2021, all the customers of AT&T received access to 5G services free of charge, as the company began adding AT&T 5G+ and 5G access to the accounts of all subscribers.
In the same vein, in March 2020, Yahoo Mobile, which is a virtual network, was launched by Verizon Communications Inc. It offers unlimited text, talk, and data and mobile hotspot features. The hotspot can be used on only one device at a given instance, with the speeds limited to 5 Mbps.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Focus on value-added services instead of price differentiation
- Self-service portals for improving customer experience
- Adoption of data connectivity management solutions to generate traction
- Increasing collaboration between MNOs and MVNOs
Drivers
- Segment-targeted strategies and innovative distribution strategies
- Cloud deployment of solutions
- Rapid growth of triple-play services in developing countries
- Surge in mobile device penetration and demand for low-cost mobile services
- Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
- Decreasing ARPU for MVNOs
- Varying telecom regulations in emerging markets
- Below-average network connectivity
- Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
- Increasing number of mobile subscribers in developing countries
- Technological advancements in telecommunication across the globe
- Increasing demand for connected and autonomous cars
Major companies in the global MVNO market are
- AT&T Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- T-Mobile US Inc.
- Lycamobile Group
- CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited
- Red Pocket Inc.
- Truphone Limited
- Airvoice Wireless LLC
- Consumer Cellular Inc.
- BT Group plc (BT Mobile)
- Giffgaff Limited
- Voiceworks BV
- ASDA Stores Limited (ASDA Mobile)
- Asahi Net Inc.
- DataXoom Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Service Type
4.1.1.1 Discount
4.1.1.2 Cellular M2M
4.1.1.3 Business
4.1.1.4 Media & entertainment
4.1.1.5 Migrant
4.1.1.6 Retail
4.1.1.7 Roaming
4.1.1.8 Telecom
4.1.2 By Category
4.1.2.1 Postpaid MVNO
4.1.2.2 Prepaid MVNO
4.1.3 By Business Model
4.1.3.1 Full MVNO
4.1.3.2 Service MVNO
4.1.3.3 Reseller MVNO
4.1.4 By Subscriber
4.1.4.1 Consumer
4.1.4.2 Enterprise
4.2 MVNO Market Business Models
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Service Type
5.2 By Category
5.3 By Business Model
5.4 By Subscriber
5.5 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Major Markets
11.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Business Model
11.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Subscriber
11.3 Germany Market Revenue, by Business Model
11.4 Germany Market Revenue, by Subscriber
11.5 U.K. Market Revenue, by Business Model
11.6 U.K. Market Revenue, by Subscriber
11.7 China Market Revenue, by Business Model
11.8 China Market Revenue, by Subscriber
11.9 India Market Revenue, by Business Model
11.10 India Market Revenue, by Subscriber
Chapter 12. Subscriber Data for Major Countries
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
