Marathon Gold Reports Latest Berry Drill Results

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report the latest drill assay results from the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland (the ‘Project”; Figure 1). These latest results represent fire assay data from fifteen diamond drill holes completed as part of the ongoing in-fill drill campaign at the 1.5 kilometre long Berry Deposit. Highlights include:



All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 1.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “These latest drill results represent the continued filling-out of our drill coverage at Berry over its full 1.5 kilometre extent, and at greater depths. Our exploration thesis at Berry has been to delineate the strong “Main Zone” type mineralization close to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone, to test the continuity of this Main Zone between the western and eastern portions of Berry, and to test for more fully developed concentrations of mineralization within the hanging wall rocks. The fifteen holes released today are all targeting one or other of these goals. Of note, we are now seeing a very strong area of hanging wall mineralization in the western portion of Berry, well outside the current conceptual pit shell boundary. This is illustrated by the multiple long intercepts of resource grade gold mineralization in hole VL-21-1035 on section 13670E (Figures 3 and 4). This is highly encouraging. We currently have two diamond drill rigs operating at Berry as part of our 2021 exploration program, one rig operating at the Victory Deposit, one rig undertaking geotechnical studies at the Leprechaun Deposit, and an additional reverse circulation rig operating on our grade control and resource reconciliation program. We expect to be reporting results from our exploration drill programs on a regular basis through to the end of the year.”

The results released today are derived from five drillholes located on sections 13650E and 13670E at the western end of the Berry Deposit, and ten drillholes located between sections 14230E and 14460E, close to, or within, the connecting area between the two conceptual pit shells utilized in the April 2021 Berry Mineral Resource Estimate (Figure 2).

Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins. At the Leprechaun, Marathon and Berry Deposits, these QTP-Au veins form densely stacked and northwest plunging “Main Zone” envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging wall (northwest) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (“VLSZ”). The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend northeast-southwest within the hanging wall, parallel to the shear zone.

Five of the fifteen holes were oriented on a southeast azimuth towards the footwall contact with the VLSZ to test for mineralization at progressive distances into the Berry Deposit’s hanging-wall rocks (VL-21-1024, 1027, 1028, 1031, 1032). Ten of the fifteen holes were oriented steeply down to the northwest testing for Main Zone type stacked QTP-Au mineralization, either close to the VLSZ (VL-21-1026, 1034, 1036) or within the hanging wall (VL-21-1025, 1029, 1030, 1033, 1035, 1037, 1038).

All fifteen drill holes returned “significant” drill intercepts of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 1), and all fifteen returned additional intercepts with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the April 2021 Berry Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 1: Significant Assay Intervals from Drill Hole Collars VL-21-1004 to VL-21-1023, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project

DDH Section Az Dip From To Core

Length

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold g/t Gold g/t

(cut) VL-21-1024 13650E 164 -70 17 19 2 1.70 1.86 23 24 1 0.85 3.38 53 54 1 0.85 1.01 74 75 1 0.85 2.52 144 156 12 10.20 0.95 211 212 1 0.85 2.33 216 217 1 0.85 1.05 221 222 1 0.85 0.93 226 227 1 0.85 1.89 232 239 7 5.95 0.89 VL-21-1025 14460E 344 -58 40 46 6 4.80 0.90 52 53 1 0.80 1.22 133 134 1 0.80 1.22 137 138 1 0.80 0.74 198 199 1 0.80 2.75 VL-21-1026 14350E 344 -79 14 15 1 0.90 0.97 22 23 1 0.90 0.89 105 106 1 0.90 1.14 256 257 1 0.90 1.53 262 279 17 15.30 0.86 VL-21-1027 13650E 164 -70 30 52 22 18.70 3.04 Including 36 38 2 1.70 11.49 92 93 1 0.85 1.62 153 154 1 0.85 0.81 172 173 1 0.85 0.75 185 194 9 7.65 0.88 198 199 1 0.85 2.53 204 205 1 0.85 1.52 VL-21-1028 14440E 166 -70 18 21 3 2.55 0.76 52 53 1 0.85 0.72 58 64 6 5.10 0.77 96 97 1 0.85 0.78 103 104 1 0.85 1.29 VL-21-1029 14350E 345 -76 15 16 1 0.90 0.70 150 151 1 0.90 14.10 155 156 1 0.90 2.02 160 161 1 0.90 20.78 171 172 1 0.90 0.91 194 195 1 0.90 4.00 249 252 3 2.70 2.38 300 324 24 21.60 1.80 Including 322 323 1 0.90 17.03 VL-21-1030 13650E 344 -75 29 30 1 0.90 0.96 38 42 4 3.60 2.88 59 60 1 0.90 1.39 144 146 2 1.80 2.40 159 171 12 10.80 0.98 205 232 27 24.30 2.50 Including 231 232 1 0.90 13.90 278 281 3 2.70 0.85 288 297 9 8.10 0.87 VL-21-1031 14390E 162 -80 14 15 1 0.90 0.73 118 119 1 0.90 6.35 VL-21-1032 14370E 164 -70 52 53 1 0.85 1.41 164 172 8 6.80 6.07 Including 169 170 1 0.85 24.38 VL-21-1033 14350E 345 -77 239 251 12 10.80 0.86 267 268 1 0.90 7.74 280 299 19 17.10 2.44 Including 281 282 1 0.90 19.91 309 328 19 17.10 0.79 335 337 2 1.80 0.75 VL-21-1034 14400E 342 -77 10.71 13 2.29 2.06 2.01 30 31 1 0.90 1.22 47 48 1 0.90 0.81 101 102 1 0.90 2.88 117 119 2 1.80 3.13 131 132 1 0.90 4.88 183 184 1 0.90 23.00 188 189 1 0.90 0.89 204 206 2 1.80 1.26 229 230 1 0.90 2.11 240 242 2 1.80 1.62 VL-21-1035 13670E 345 -75 28 29 1 0.90 0.73 42 43 1 0.90 0.86 50 51 1 0.90 1.31 55 56 1 0.90 4.37 141 146 5 4.50 1.14 157 163 6 5.40 22.97 5.78 Including 160 161 1 0.90 133.13 30 188 189 1 0.90 1.71 193 194 1 0.90 1.25 214 229 15 13.50 2.00 254 293 39 35.10 1.73 1.48 Including 261 262 1 0.90 39.51 30 303 342 39 35.10 1.51 VL-21-1036 14230E 342 -74 40 45 5 4.50 1.56 91 93 2 1.80 3.50 212 245 33 29.70 1.54 Including 235 236 1 0.90 11.08 254 255 1 0.90 2.34 271 272 1 0.90 0.96 283 284 1 0.90 0.84 286 291 5 4.50 0.76 295 297 2 1.80 1.48 VL-21-1037 14340E 343 -69 42 43 1 0.85 1.97 71 72 1 0.85 1.56 146 147 1 0.85 5.26 VL-21-1038 13670E 342 -75 30 31 1 0.90 1.92 35 36 1 0.90 1.95 48 49 1 0.90 0.72 64 66 2 1.80 0.93 95 96 1 0.90 0.77 115 119 4 3.60 25.38 8.36 Including 116 117 1 0.90 98.08 30 123 125 2 1.80 0.87 133 135 2 1.80 1.73 149 151 2 1.80 1.21 164 165 1 0.90 0.78 179 180 1 0.90 0.78 205 206 1 0.90 3.20

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2021 Feasibility Study mine plan. Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the April 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Berry Deposit but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au. No significant assays were returned in drill hole VL-21-1013





Figure 3: Cross Section 13670E (View NE) with Significant (>0.7 g/t Au) Intercepts, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.

Figure 4: Cross Section 13670E (View NE) with all Fire Assay Data, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Manager of Exploration for Marathon Gold Corporation. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

