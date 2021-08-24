Nacuity Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert R. Ruffolo, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for retinitis pigmentosa, cataracts, and other ocular diseases caused by oxidative stress, today announced the appointment of Robert R. Ruffolo, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. A seasoned pharmaceutical executive, Dr. Ruffolo brings a wealth of experience in leading the identification, research, and development of disease treatments.



“We are honored to have Dr. Ruffolo join our board. His expertise in scientific discovery, business strategy and commercial development will be invaluable as we develop innovative solutions for patients who struggle with ocular diseases,” said Halden Conner, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Ruffolo currently serves as Chief Innovation Officer for Versicolor Technologies. He was President of R&D and Senior Vice President of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now, Pfizer) from 2002 to 2008. Prior to Wyeth, Dr. Ruffolo was Senior Vice President in R&D at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (now GSK) for 17 years. He played a significant role in the discovery and/or development of several marketed products, including carvedilol, ropinerole, dobutamine, and eprosartan, among others. Dr. Ruffolo has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Discoverer's Award in 2008, for his pioneering work on the discovery of carvedilol for the treatment of congestive heart failure. Dr. Ruffolo currently serves as a Director at Sigilon Therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, Sapience Therapeutics and Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Ruffolo holds a B.S. in Pharmacy, and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology, both from The Ohio State University.

“With its diverse library of novel antioxidant molecules, Nacuity is well-positioned to deliver treatments for ocular diseases caused by oxidative stress, including retinitis pigmentosa and cataracts,” said Dr. Ruffolo. “I’m delighted to join Nacuity’s board to help support the team during this exciting time of clinical development and business growth.”

Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a Fort Worth, Texas-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for ocular conditions involving oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has been implicated in a variety of ocular diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. The company’s lead compound, NPI-001, is an orally administered antioxidant currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study in patients suffering from retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome. Nacuity expects to report interim results from this study during the fourth quarter of 2022. In preclinical animal studies, NPI-001 preserved photoreceptor cells and functionality. The company is also developing NPI-002 to slow cataract progression and expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of NCI-002 during the fourth quarter of 2021. Nacuity is funded by Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://www.fightingblindness.org), as well as private investors. For more information, please visit https://www.nacuity.com/.

