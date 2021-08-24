SMG Industries, Inc. Reports $12.2 Million in Revenues for the Second Quarter 2021 and Six-Month Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

· Revenues increased approximately 63% to $12,243,091 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020,

· Revenues increased approximately 67% to $19,845,419 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the year ago period,

· Adjusted Gross Margins were $18,918,031, after adjusting for depreciation, and cost of sales included non-cash expense of $2,737,505,

· Net loss from continuing operations declined to $419,360 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $2,976,940 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020,

· Total Assets grew to $30,379,183 at June 30, 2021 compared to $27,425,148 at December 31, 2020, and,

· The Company continues to move forward with its “buy and build” growth strategy seeking to acquire additional owner/operator logistics terminals as well as standalone transportation services companies.

Selected Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 data

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $12,243,091, or 63%, from $7,499,226 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven by increased drilling rig relocations, improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to the establishment of a new Houston terminal.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, cost of sales was $12,955,028, or 106% of sales, compared to $8,488,095, or 113% of sales for the 2020 period. Cost of sales includes non-cash depreciation expense of $1,319,104 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $1,429,692 for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted Cost of sales, with non-cash depreciation expenses removed, was $11,635,924, or 95% of sales for the period. The Company believes it will see improvement in its gross margins from anticipated higher future sales volumes, price increases from its services offered and improved economic conditions from COVID pandemic economic recovery.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,617,201, or 13.2% of revenues, compared to $941,574, or 12.6% of revenues, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increased dollar amount and percent of revenue are primarily driven by improved revenue.

Interest expense was $1,321,988 and $1,131,472 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $419,360 as compared to a net loss of $2,976,940 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The reduction in the net loss was due primarily to the Gain on PPP loan forgiveness of $3,148,100 recorded as Other Income.

Selected Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 data

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $19,845,419, or 67%, from $11,859,607 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, driven by the acquisition of 5J on February 27, 2020, increased drilling rig relocations, improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to the establishment of a new Houston terminal.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, cost of sales was $21,655,536 or 109% of sales, compared to $13,151,454 or 111% of sales for the comparable 2020 period. Cost of sales includes non-cash depreciation expense of $2,737,505 for the six months June 30, 2021, and $1,972,185 for the comparable period in 2020, the increase in which was driven primarily by the 5J acquisition and the related fair value step up adjustments in the prior year. Adjusted Cost of sales, with non-cash depreciation expenses removed, was $18,918,031, or 95% of sales for the period. The cost of sales exceeding revenues during 2021 and 2020 was the result of lower than required revenues to cover fixed costs within cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,129,601 or 15.8% of revenues, compared to $3,039,904 in the comparable 2020 period, which included $1,489,417 of 5J acquisition costs. Excluding these costs, selling, general and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,550,487, or 13.0% of revenues.

Interest expense was $2,570,777 and $1,476,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase is a result of the borrowings to fund the 5J acquisition.

We plan to address our net loss and future operating results with a goal to achieve positive cash flow from operations by increasing sales organically or through acquisitions, covering more fixed costs within cost of sales, improving gross margins with anticipated higher pricing and better sales mix adding more higher margin service revenues such as infrastructure logistics including transporting bridge beams, super heavy haul, and reducing general and administrative costs including professional fees.

As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $30,379,183, comprised of $717,956 in cash and restricted cash, $9,278,980 in accounts receivable, $2,115,303 in other current assets, $13,163,575 in net property and equipment, Right of use assets of $3,482,477 and other assets of $1,017,101. This is an increase in total assets of $2,954,035 over the total assets at December 31, 2020.

Additional information including the Company’s financial statements, footnotes and management’s discussion and analysis can be found in the second quarter 2021 report filed in the Form 10-Q on August 23, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Selected Financial Tables

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 791 $ 263,814 Restricted cash 717,165 715,274 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $618,454 and $691,098 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,278,980 4,920,967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,115,303 1,409,996 Current assets of discontinued operations 17,011 437,787 Total current assets 12,129,250 7,747,838 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,799,658 and $5,991,572 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13,163,575 16,337,914 Right of use assets - operating lease 3,482,477 1,270,989 Other assets 1,017,101 499,707 Other assets of discontinued operations, net 586,780 1,568,700 Total assets $ 30,379,183 $ 27,425,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,740,473 $ 3,171,086 Accounts payable - related party 228,960 205,444 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,676,175 2,373,057 Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term 972,817 575,517 Deferred revenue 30,000 30,000 Secured line of credit 5,918,906 4,046,256 Current portion of unsecured notes payable 1,807,829 2,187,436 Current portion of secured notes payable, net 5,973,559 4,010,627 Current portion of convertible note, net 50,000 50,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,574,636 2,243,037 Total current liabilities 24,973,355 18,892,460 Long term liabilities: Convertible note payable, net 3,018,769 2,417,335 Notes payable - unsecured, net of current portion 1,459,230 1,040,223 Notes payable - secured, net of current portion 11,427,735 14,038,409 Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion 2,759,871 846,212 Long term liabilities of discontinued operations 294,975 1,008,362 Total liabilities 43,933,935 38,243,001 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 2,000 shares issued 2 2 and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 21,865,952 and 19,446,258 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 21,867 19,447 Additional paid in capital 12,473,582 10,978,254 Accumulated deficit (26,050,203) (21,815,556) Total stockholders' deficit (13,554,752) (10,817,853) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 30,379,183 $ 27,425,148 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 REVENUES $ 12,243,091 $ 7,499,226 $ 19,845,419 $ 11,859,607 COST OF REVENUES 12,955,028 8,488,095 21,655,536 13,151,454 GROSS LOSS (711,937) (988,869) (1,810,117) (1,291,847) OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 1,617,201 941,574 3,129,601 3,039,904 Total operating expenses 1,617,201 941,574 3,129,601 3,039,904 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,329,138) (1,930,443) (4,939,718) (4,331,751) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,321,988) (1,131,472) (2,570,777) (1,476,071) Gain on PPP loan forgiveness 3,148,100 - 3,148,100 - Other income 18,902 74,746 19,541 74,746 Gain on sale of assets 64,764 10,229 114,926 10,229 Total other income (expense) 1,909,778 (1,046,497) 711,790 (1,391,096) NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (419,360) (2,976,940) (4,227,928) (5,722,847) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 99,736 (282,045) 43,281 (515,369) NET LOSS (319,624) (3,258,985) (4,184,647) (6,238,216) Preferred stock dividends (25,000) (88,973) (50,000) (131,096) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (344,624) $ (3,347,958) $ (4,234,647) $ (6,369,312) Net loss per common share Continuing operations $ (0.02) $ (0.17) $ (0.21) $ (0.36) Discontinued operations $ (0.00) $ (0.02) $ (0.00) $ (0.03) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.02) $ (0.19) $ (0.21) $ (0.39) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,958,782 17,380,108 20,235,320 16,537,993 Diluted 20,958,782 17,380,108 20,235,320 16,537,993 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,227,928) $ (5,722,847) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation 33,865 5,790 Depreciation and amortization 2,737,505 1,972,185 Amortization of deferred financing costs 566,039 255,460 Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases 267,020 115,086 Bad debt expense (recovery) (9,980) 99,523 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (114,926) 10,229 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (3,148,100) - Changes in: Accounts receivable (4,348,033) 2,729,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,142,846 827,270 Other assets (794,792) (665,032) Accounts payable 973,704 (3,404,727) Accounts payable - related party 58,516 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,253,118 2,220,726 Right of use operating lease liabilities (167,549) (80,925) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (4,778,695) (1,638,124) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations 608,519 (581,439) Net cash used in operating activities (4,170,176) (2,219,563) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of 5J Entities, net - (6,320,168) Cash paid for disposal of MG Cleaners, LLC (35,000) - Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (97,026) (165,548) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (132,026) (6,485,716) Net cash used in investing activities (132,026) (6,485,716) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of deferred financing costs - (239,558) Proceeds on secured line of credit, net 1,819,234 2,898,524 Proceeds from notes payable 1,874,002 5,283,949 Payments on notes payable (830,234) (578,063) Proceeds from convertible notes payable 1,405,000 1,350,000 Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 4,268,002 8,714,852 Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations (226,932) 781,437 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,041,070 9,496,289 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (261,132) 791,010 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 979,088 29,568 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 717,956 $ 820,578 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 1,215,489 $ 221,040 Noncash investing and financing activities Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisitions $ - $ 4,378,000 Non-cash increase in secured notes payable related to acquisition $ - $ 5,840,622 Non-cash increase in secured notes payable for settlement of accounts payable $ 196,188 $ 155,729 Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants $ - $ 59,439 Preferred stock dividend $ 50,000 $ 131,096 Expenses paid by related party $ - $ 25,279 Financing of prepaid insurance premiums $ 1,239,367 $ 331,065 Shares issued for deferred financing costs $ - $ 419,788 Note receivable for property and equipment $ 608,786 $ - Shares issued with debt and beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable $ 1,463,883 $ - Right of use assets capitalized and operating lease obligation recognized $ 2,478,508 $ - Convertible notes payable issued to settle accounts payable $ 208,129 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market. Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the 5J Transportation Group it offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot shot, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s over-dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500 thousand pound loads which include cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, refinery and construction equipment. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Floresville, Henderson, Odessa, Palestine, and Victoria, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.5Jtrucking.net.



