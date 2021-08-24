Global Online Casino Market Report 2021-2027: Easy Access, Cultural Approval, Legalization and Celebrity Endorsements Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Casino Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in penetration of internet and rise in use of smart phones among individuals for playing online games from homes and public places are key driving factors which are expected to boost the global online casino market growth. Furthermore, some other factors such as easy access to online gambling, cultural approval, legalization and celebrity endorsements will positively contribute the market growth.

Moreover, increase in availability of cost-effective mobile applications across the world will fuel the global online casino market growth. The internet has become a global platform for communication, by using this platform merchants offer their services in the digital market space. Rise in awareness of the latest technologies and disposable income of people will drive the market growth over the forcast period.



Market Restraints



However, stringent rules and regulations by government is the major challenging factor which expected to hamper the global online casino market growth. For instance, some policies or acts such as Interactive Gambling Act 2001, Online Casino Legislative 2012, Gambling Act of 2014, and Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ladbrokes, Bet-at-home.com, 888 Holdings, Betfair Online Casino, Draft Kings , MGM Resorts, Microgaming, Rank Group, and Camelot Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Online Casino Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Online Casino Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Online Casino Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Online Casino Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1. Download Based Casinos

5.3.2. Live Dealer Casinos

5.3.3 Web Based Online Casinos

5.3.4 Virtual Casino Games



6 Global Online Casino Market, By Device

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Device

6.2 Global Online Casino Market Share Analysis, By Device

6.3 Global Online Casino Market Size and Forecast, By Device

6.3.1 Tablet

6.3.2 Laptop

6.3.3. PC

6.3.4. Desktop



7 Global Online Casino Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Online Casino Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Online Casino Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Gambling Enthusiasts

7.3.2. Social Exuberant

7.3.3. Dabblers

7.3.4. Lottery Loyalists

7.3.5. Unengaged Audience



8 Global Online Casino Market, By Region

8.1 Global Online Casino Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Online Casino Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Online Casino Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Online Casino Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



10 Europe Online Casino Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



11 Asia Pacific Online Casino Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



12 Latin America Online Casino Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



13 Middle East Online Casino Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Overview

15.2 Offerings

15.3 Key Financials

15.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5 Key Market Developments

15.6 Key Strategies

Ladbrokes

Bet-at-home.com

888 Holdings

Betfair Online Casino

Draft Kings

MGM Resorts

Microgaming

Rank Group

Camelot Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7fd6g